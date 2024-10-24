Cul-de-sac residents slam plans to build six houses on green space at end of road

Residents of a cul-de-sac in Rotherham have expressed concerns over plans to build six houses on green space at the end of their road.

The proposal has generated eight individual objections, along with a petition signed by 19 residents who have raised a number of issues they believe will arise from the development which is proposed on Clement Street in Kimberworth.

Key concerns include the narrowness of Clement Street, which residents say already suffers from double parking.

Residents also fear that construction will exacerbate traffic and accessibility issues, particularly for families with children who currently play in the area.

Other residents have said they are concerned about the loss of green space, which could disrupt local wildlife. And they say having more people living in the area could lead to increased strain on already stretched local amenities. They also raised concerns about potential construction noise and disruption.

The site, currently cleared woodland with remnants of former allotments, would include a manoeuvring area for vehicles to turn around which does not currently exist.

If the application is approved, the applicant will need to contribute £13,200 for offsite biodiversity measures to ensure that the development achieves a net zero loss in biodiversity.

Despite the concerns, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council planning officers reccomend that the development is approved.

They note that the development includes measures to support biodiversity, with a financial contribution to offset any net loss in habitat, along with improvements to support wildlife, including birds, hedgehogs and bats.

In a report, officers said they acknowledged the concerns regarding construction noise and disruption, but that a construction management plan would be inplemented to minimize impact on residents. They add that the proposed homes will not adversely affect the amenity of existing homes or present safety issues on the road.

It adds that the two-storey homes ‘would not give rise to unacceptable overshadowing or a significant loss of direct sunlight and / or natural daylight’.