Customer feels ‘scammed’ and ‘robbed’ after double glazing company goes bust
Colfax Windows Systems Ltd has gone into voluntary liquidation owing £469,000, including £132,000 to 19 staff and £41,000 to 45 customers.
The firm based at Leads Road in the city had just £35,432 in assets, its statement of affairs showed, and owed HM Revenue & Customs £160,000, as well as thousands of pounds to other companies, including glass suppliers. Two business loan companies and a bank are owed £75,000.
Companies House lists Adrian Goodall as the sole active director of the company.
For one customer from Hull it's been particularly upsetting because she used money from her late husband to replace the double glazing in her home and spent nearly £3,500 on a deposit.
She couldn't have the work done in February as planned as she had been unwell.
"By May I was getting worried," she said. "They told me one time they had problems getting hold of parts and that's why it was taking so long. I'd been dealing with the MD, he came to my house in January to measure up, which I thought was strange.
“Last time I spoke to them I rang up and they put me through to him and I said 'I'm a bit worried here' and he said: 'There's no reason to be worried'. He took 30 per cent for a deposit - when I went to another double glazing company later they told me it should have been 10 per cent.
"I feel like I've been robbed and scammed - I was vulnerable as I was unwell at the time. My husband left me that money so I'm comfortable and now I'm going to have to find it again." Insolvency practice Leonard Curtis, who have been appointed as voluntary liquidators, were approached for a comment.