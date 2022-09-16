Cyclist dies after being involved in crash with Vauxhall Corsa in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the 58-year-old man died following the crash with the Vauxhall Corsa. The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Ringinglow Road in Sheffield, at its junction with Common Lane.

A statement from the force said: “A 58-year-old cyclist has sadly died following a collision in Sheffield. The Corsa is believed to have been travelling towards Ringinglow village, away from Knowle Lane. The cyclist was taken to hospital where he sadly died. The man’s family has been notified and are receiving support.”

Police have launched an investigation into the man’s death, and are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 747 of September 15. Anyone with dashcam footage can send it to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject line.