Cyclist riding electric bike dies after crash with pedestrian in Yorkshire

The man, who has not been named by police, was given emergency treatment following the incident on cycle path 268, behind Fifth Avenue and Ebor Industrial Estate in York.

An air ambulance also landed at the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police were called to the area at around 3pm on February 3 following the incident, which involved the man and a 24-year old female pedestrian.

A man has died after the bike he was riding collided with a pedestrian.

She was treated for minor injruies and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The man was travelling in the direction of Osbaldwick on a black and yellow electric bicycle and the pedestrian was walking with two other women in the opposite direction when the incident happened.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information which could assist the investigation should email: [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team.