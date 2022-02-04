Cyclist riding electric bike dies after crash with pedestrian in Yorkshire

The man, who has not been named by police, was given emergency treatment following the incident on cycle path 268, behind Fifth Avenue and Ebor Industrial Estate in York.
An air ambulance also landed at the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.
North Yorkshire Police were called to the area at around 3pm on February 3 following the incident, which involved the man and a 24-year old female pedestrian.
She was treated for minor injruies and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The man was travelling in the direction of Osbaldwick on a black and yellow electric bicycle and the pedestrian was walking with two other women in the opposite direction when the incident happened.
North Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information which could assist the investigation should email: [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team.
"Please quote reference number 12220019799 when providing details."