The portraits capture 16 veterans who served in Normandy and are beneficiaries of Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-servicemen and women.

Seven of the portraits are featured in a special exhibition at the National Army Museum in London until June 9.

Six of the portraits will also be displayed at the new Winston Churchill Centre in Normandy, which will open on Thursday June 6, the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The veterans’ portraits have been overlaid on to photographs, taken on D-Day or during the Second World War, to provide a “glimpse of what they would have experienced”.

One of the veterans is Harry Howorth, of the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry, who landed on Sword Beach during the first wave of D-Day, aged just 22.

Mr Howorth nearly drowned when his landing craft’s ramp dug into the seabed, pulling him underwater until someone rescued him.

His battalion destroyed a German gun battery, which helped secure the beach.

In a brochure produced by the charity for the anniversary, he said: “You never forget. You can even see some of the faces of your comrades who didn’t make it.”

The background of his portrait shows Allied troops landing on Sword beach at about 8.45am on D-Day. nMr Howorth died on April 17 this year, aged 102.

1 . Sydney Podd 101-year-old D-Day Veteran Sydney Podd overlaid with a Halifax bomber towing a Horsa glider during the Second World War. Syd served as an operations air gunner in the RAF with 644 Squadron, and in the very early hours of June 6, along with 31 other aircraft, he headed to the town of Ranville, towing the gliders that they would release into Normandy. Photo credit: Richard Cannon/Blind Veterans UK/PA Wire Photo: Richard Cannon/Blind Veterans UK Photo Sales

2 . George Chandler 99-year-old D-Day veteran George Chandler, a torpedo boat gunner in the 59th Flotilla, overlaid on an image taken from George's boat at around 7.00am on D-Day as they crossed the English Channel. 19-year-old George was part of the crew on the Motor gunboat (MGB) small high speed British military vessel tasked with escorting American forces to Omaha and Utah beaches.Photo credit: Richard Cannon/Blind Veterans UK/PA Wire Photo: Richard Cannon/Blind Veterans UK Photo Sales

3 . Richard Aldred Richard Aldred, 99, overlaid on an image of Cromwell Mk V tank leading a column of armour and soft-skin vehicles inland from the beaches. Richard was 19-year-old tank driver in the Royal Armoured Corps when he landed on Sword Beach via one of the Mulberry harbours. Photo credit: Richard Cannon/Blind Veterans UK/PA Wire Photo: Richard Cannon/Blind Veterans UK Photo Sales