Some of those who survived the carnage of D-Day told their stories to the Yorkshire historian Tracy Craggs, who has written a book – D-Day to Bremen and Beyond – about ordinary men who were involved in the largest amphibious invasion in the history of warfare.

Ms Craggs interviewed the veterans for her thesis, which focused on the history of the 2nd Battalion East Yorkshire Regiment during the Second World War. She hopes her work will ensure they finally get the recognition they deserve.

“They were always overlooked in literature but were kindness itself to me,’’ she recalled.

Head of Collections Tracy Craggs at the Holocaust Centre North based at Huddersfield University (Photo by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post)

“I interviewed 28 D-Day veterans from the battalion, two of them were Canadian officers on loan to the British Army,’’ said Ms Craggs, who is also the Holocaust Centre North’s Head of Collections.

Around 480 members of the 2nd Battalion East Yorkshire Regiment landed on Sword Beach on D-Day.

“By the end of the day, 65 officers and men were killed and 141 officers and men were wounded,’’ she said. “They had all been warned that casualties were expected to be heavy. But morale was high and they were ready; some of the men who had trained for the landings were heartbroken to be left out.”

Decades later, the men had razor sharp memories of the sights, sounds and smells of D-Day.

“They remembered the sea running red with blood,’’ she said. “Some of their comrades were shot before they even got out of the landing craft.”

One of the veterans, Wilf Todd, told her: “‘The ramp dropped, the steel doors were opened, and we were up and out. We were all slipping on the vomit and the blood’.

Ms Craggs said: “So many of them were badly seasick in those flat bottomed landing craft. It must have been miserable.”

When they got out of the craft, members of the regiment found themselves up to their shoulders in water as bullets flew around them and the air was thick with explosions.

The veterans who had watched the film ‘Saving Private Ryan’, which told the story of D-Day from the perspective of a group of US soldiers, said the harrowing scenes where the troops disembarked were very accurate.

“Some said they had an almost out of body experience,’’ said Ms Craggs. “They felt detached from reality. Some of them took shelter in shell holes on the beach as they fired at the pill boxes on the shore.

“Every time they tried to get out of the shell holes they were shot at. It was a very intense experience that they remembered in snapshots. They were all told not to stop for casualties; but a couple of them did. They tried to stop their comrades from drowning; it must have been heartbreaking watching men fall all around them.

“By late morning the survivors were off the beach. The only people left were the engineers trying to get rid of the mines.”

The survivors fought on across France, Holland and Germany. Ms Craggs’ book is not about high level strategy, but mud, cold and fear.

“For me it was a real honour to meet these men and tell their stories,’’ she said. “They went back to their ordinary jobs and lives after the war.

“A lot of them struggled with flashbacks when the war ended. If they were walking down the street and heard an engine backfire they would instinctively hit the kerb. Many were haunted by bad dreams. One man went to his doctor 47 times in the year after the war ended because he was so badly affected by his experiences.”

She believes a new generation must be made aware of the sacrifices made by the men who hit the beaches.

“So many men were asked to risk their lives to protect the freedoms of their country and to save the lives of people across Europe who were suffering at the hands of the Nazis,’’ she said.

“By storming the beaches of Normandy it was hoped to shorten the war and bring an end to this brutal regime. The freedoms we enjoy today are in large part due to the efforts and sacrifices of these men, so many of whom didn’t come home. We owe them a debt of gratitude that we can never repay, but we must remember them now and always.”

On Sunday 2nd June, Ms Craggs will hold a talk in honour of these men at the Holocaust Centre North, which is in the middle of the University of Huddersfield’s campus, from 1pm. To book visit – https://hcn.org.uk/events/book-launch-an-unspectacular-war/.