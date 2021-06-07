Gareth Jones is a Vicar in St Mary’s, Ilford.

In a series of hilarious tweets, he described his 83-year-old dad's dismay at picking up the bill for food this weekend.

Mr Jones said his dad offered to pay for four portions of fish and chips on Saturday night.

A Yorkshire dad is "trying to access therapy" after spending £54 on fish and chips in London, his son joked on Twitter.

However, his dad will now be "trying to access therapy" after realising four rounds came to a staggering £54, Mr Jones said.

His first tweet said: "Dad wanted to buy fish and chips last night.

"We let him and he gave me his card to pay for them delivered.

"He’s now trying to access therapy as he’s realised 4 rounds of fish, chips and mushy peas cost him £54.

"Welcome to London, Yorkshireman."

Twitter users loved the story and quickly shared their own versions of similar events.

Later in the day, Gareth posted an update.

He added: "Dad is slowly recovering, helped by some red wine and reassuring words.