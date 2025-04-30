Police name 30-year-old biker who died after crashing into parked car

Police have named the 30-year-old biker who died after crashing into a parked car at the weekend.

Dale Hall - who was also known as Bull Head - died when the white Husqvarna TE 20 motorbike he was riding crashed into a parked Nissan Qashqai.

The crash happened in Marshall Avenue in Middlesbrough at around 8.30pm on Sunday (Apr 27).

Dale was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment for his serious injuries, but died a short time later.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “A family have paid tribute to a much-loved dad, partner and son who sadly died at the weekend.

“Our thoughts remain with Dale’s mam, dad, girlfriend and four children at this difficult time.