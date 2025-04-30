Police name 30-year-old biker who died after crashing into parked car
Dale Hall - who was also known as Bull Head - died when the white Husqvarna TE 20 motorbike he was riding crashed into a parked Nissan Qashqai.
The crash happened in Marshall Avenue in Middlesbrough at around 8.30pm on Sunday (Apr 27).
Dale was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment for his serious injuries, but died a short time later.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “A family have paid tribute to a much-loved dad, partner and son who sadly died at the weekend.
“Dale Hall aged 30 (also known as Bull Head) sadly died following a collision on Marshall Avenue in Middlesbrough on the evening of Sunday April 27.
“Our thoughts remain with Dale’s mam, dad, girlfriend and four children at this difficult time.
“His family would request privacy to allow them to grieve.”
