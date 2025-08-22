A "gentle giant" father who was killed in a "senseless" drive-by shooting had only recently survived cancer, his daughters have revealed.

Dale Stogden, 50 - who was known as Brett - had only received the 'all clear' after a four-month battle against lung cancer months before he was killed.

The ex-security guard, from Wakefield, was diagnosed in November 2024 with the disease but after several rounds of chemo and radiotherapy was cleared in February.

It comes as just six months later he was tragically gunned down outside a pizza takeaway in Wakefield at around 9.43 pm on Tuesday August 12.

Dale (right) Piper (middle) Alyssa (left).

A police investigation was launched following the shooting and three men have since been charged with Brett's murder.

The men appeared before Leeds Crown Court earlier this week (Teus Aug 19), where they pleaded not guilty and were all remanded to custody.

A trial date has been set for February 24 2026.

In a statement his daughters Piper, 18, and Alyssa, 20, said: "Over this last year dad battled lung cancer - Alyssa organised all of his hospital appointments and went with him to St James Hospital in Leeds.

Dale Stogden, 50.

"He got the all clear in February and now he is gone because of one vicious cruel act. Our favorite memories with him were when the 3 of us went to out for breakfast he was always joking around.

"Sometimes times we would walk to the canal and sit on bench and watch the ducks whilst listening to music. We would have a movie night watch the Simpsons & order deserts these are treasured memories.

"Dad had the biggest heart of gold and no matter what he was going through he always had a smile on his face. We will always remember dad as the kindest and the funniest person in world we will miss his smile, funny jokes and the good times we had together.

"We will really miss him, his voice, his smile and his hugs especially his hugs he was a gentle giant. We will miss & love you forever Dad our memories will keep you close I our hearts.

"We would like to thank West Yorkshire Police for dealing with our dads death so quickly and efficiently."

Piper and Alyssa were taken in by foster carer Diane Green, 60, in 2013, Piper was eight-years-old and Alyssa was nine-years-old.

Diane, from Barnsley, said his death his shock death was "horrific" for the girls as he had just been given a "second chance" after surviving cancer.

She said: "Alyssa became close to him as she took care of him, organising all of his hospital appointments. The girls are heartbroken - they adored their dad.

"They were at the age where they could get to know him and they were doing just that. Their lives are now never going to be the same.

"I spoke to them after they visited the morgue and asked them both how it went. They told me it was hard and they were both in tears.

"Reality only sets in when you see the body. Pipers birthday is coming up soon and she is going to have to celebrate without Brett being there, that's said for everything they do for the rest of their lives."

In the days after Brett was killed the heartbroken daughters paid tribute to their "lovely and funny" dad.

The statement read: "We are in complete shock at the loss of our dad in such horrific violent circumstances. We will miss him, and our breakfast get togethers.

"We will miss his big smile. Dad, we hope you are no longer in pain and that you can rest in peace.

"We will always love and miss you. We would like to ask the person who took our dad's life so cruelly, please hand yourself in then we can have some closure and lay him to rest."

South Yorkshire Police have since confirmed Marc Carter, 19, Adam Ahmed, 20, Leyton Davies, 27, have been charged with the murder of Mr Stogden.

In the latest statement a spokesperson for the police said: "Police investigating the death of a man in Wakefield have charged three males with his murder.

"The charges relate to the death of Brett Stogden, who died after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road on the evening of Tuesday, August 12."

The two girls are now crowdfunding in attempts to hold a funeral for their father who they say was "taken too soon".