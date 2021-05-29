Linton, near Skipton

Applicant Christopher Pearson of listed property Brows View in Linton, near Skipton, had requested consent to turn the detached garage, which was only built in 2004, into guest accommodation with a bedroom, bathroom and open-plan living area over 25sq.ft of space.

Yet planning officers recommended it for rejection based on both local housing needs and policies that favour sustainable and affordable visitor accommodation such as yurts, glamping pods and shepherd's huts over more expensive lets in permanent buildings.

Linton is classed as a 'service' village, meaning proposals for the development of new housing for holiday rentals are not supported and local occupancy is to be encouraged.

Although policies within the Local Plan for the National Park do allow for the conversion of traditional agricultural buildings such as barns into accommodation, these rules are aimed at conserving structures which would otherwise deteriorate and fall out of use and do not apply to more modern buildings.

A further policy supports sustainable tourism such as camping and glamping sites which are considered 'reversible' within their environment and are within reach of a wide range of visitors.

Planners believe there is already an ample supply of cottage and barn lets available in the Dales but fewer options for camping and short-stay breaks.

Linton parish council also expressed opposition to the proposal, fearing that it would set a precedent for further conversions.