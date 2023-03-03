Dalton Mill: Uncertainty over future of Yorkshire mill destroyed in fire due to 'unsettled ownership'

One year on from the huge blaze that devastated a listed mill, the building’s future remains uncertain.

Dalton Mill in Keighley was devastated by the fire on March 3 2022, leaving just the outer walls of the building remaining.

Twelve months on, no plans for the building’s future have been put forward.

But heritage body Historic England and Bradford Council both say they hope they can work together to “bring the mill back to a sustainable and beneficial use.”

Fire at Dalton Mill, Keighley.

The Grade II listed mill, built in the 1860s, was part of the town’s proud industrial past.

In recent years it has had many different uses – as well as being home to a number of businesses, it was used as a film set for productions such as Downton Abbey, the Limehouse Golem and Peaky Blinders.

The fire took hold of the building on March 3 2022, and at its height over 114 firefighters and eight officers attended the scene.

The building’s roof collapsed, and many felt the building would have to be demolished for safety reasons.

But an inspection of the building shortly after by Historic England found it was “stable in the short term” and would not require demolition.

One year on from the fire the Local Democracy Reporting Service asked Historic England whether there had been any further movement in trying to retain the building.

A Historic England spokesperson said: “Dalton Mill in Keighley is a Grade II* listed mill which has been on the Heritage At Risk Register for a number of years.

“As a hugely significant piece of Keighley’s heritage, we are keen to use our skill and expertise at Historic England to help Bradford Council find a way to bring the mill back into sustainable and beneficial use for the local area.”

A Bradford Council spokesperson said: “We know how important Dalton Mill is to Keighley and the wider District and we are working with Historic England and the owners of the Mill to secure the long-term future for the site as we know it has great potential.”

At a Council meeting late last year Councillor Alex Ross Shaw, Executive for Regeneration, Planning and Highways, said: “It is a magnificent building, and it is tragic site to see it in its current state. “There is a lot of regeneration going on in Keighley, and this area is very much in the forefront of our minds.