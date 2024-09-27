Dame Maggie Smith dies: remembering the Yorkshire roles of national treasure

Dame Maggie Smith, widely regarded as one of the greatest British actors of all time, has died aged 89.

A statement from her two sons said she died in hospital in London in the early hours of Friday morning surrounded by her family.

Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said: “An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo dated 13/10/15 of Dame Maggie Smith and Alan Bennett attending the official screening of The Lady in the Van during the 59th BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Leicester Square, London.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer led tributes saying: “Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.

“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith’s career spanned seven decades on stage and screen, and saw her win all the major acting accolades including two Oscars and five Baftas.

Born in Essex in 1934, Smith was renowned for her wit and ability to portray complex and often acerbic characters, and won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969.

It was a talent that led her to two of her most famous roles created by Yorkshire writers: the stern housekeeper Mrs Medlock in the 1993 adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden, and as the eponymous Lady In The Van by Alan Bennett both on stage in London in 1999 and in the film adaptation some 15 years later.

But for many, Smith will be best remembered for two roles from her later years. Millions know her as Professor McGonagall, the deputy headmistress of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And still more across the globe revered her performance of the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley in six series and two films of the Yorkshire-set period drama Downton Abbey. Smith’s performance of countless quips and snobbish put downs, alongside sparring with her cousin Isobel, played by Dame Penelope Wilton, saw her cemented as a global treasure and won her three Emmy awards.

In theatre, Smith’s talent on stage was noticed by Laurence Olivier in the early 1960s. He brought her to his new National Theatre, where she played Desdemona to his Othello, and the pair had an at times acrimonious rivalry.