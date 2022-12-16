Dame Mary Berry shares festive food knowledge in Christmas special TV show

From dressing the table to sharing tried-and-tested recipes, perfected over 50 years, Dame Mary Berry serves up tips and tricks aplenty in her Christmas special show.

The goal for the 87-year-old star? To inspire fellow home cooks to plan and execute a delicious festive feast.

“It goes without saying that Christmas is a very special time of year, but over the last couple of years it has become challenging for us all…” begins Berry. “Whether it’s the emotional hardship of lost loved ones, the economic hardship of cooking for large families or a combination of both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this special, I bring together everything you need with tips to make it a festive day to remember fondly.”

Dame Mary Berry shares her wealth of festive foodie knowledge in her Christmas special TV show. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Rumpus Media/Cody Burridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up there’s her own seasonal menu: a mouth-watering combination of stilton and sage mini scone canapes, traditional Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, followed by Christmas pudding and festive trifle.

Then, among a festive cocktail or two, there’s checking in with friends like Rylan Clark, with whom Berry visits a pick-your-own vegetable farm in pursuit of sprouts; chef Angela Hartnett, who cooks up a rich pumpkin ricotta tortelli in a nod to her Italian roots; and Monica Galetti, who prepares a twist on Samoan palusami with smoked haddock, cavolo nero and sourdough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all sounds very enticing, but what else can Berry tease ahead of the BBC One special, Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas airing?

“You’ll learn how to (prepare) your Christmas Day meal – and I’ll be holding your hand all the way,” she says. “Organisation and preparation is key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My first tip is to sit down with a piece of paper and think about who’s coming for Christmas and have I got to do any specific meals – like vegetarian?

"Then, start the shopping list and plan when you’re going to prep things and what you’re going to do. A lot of people don’t realise you can do roast potatoes in advance, for example, but I’ve always done that. It saves lots of time on the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same goes for Christmas pudding. “I make mine a week before Christmas and I find it is just as good,” she says. “It is well balanced, very classic, it’s got nuts in, a lot of fruit and a bit of brandy too.

"I share tips I have learned over the years, like how to use a bit of foil to help lower your pudding into the water; how to use a well-buttered piece of foil to help turn out your pudding; and how to use an old jam lid to keep the pudding off the bottom of the saucepan."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berry shares some great tips for sustainable table decor too.

“I always do a fresh arrangement for the middle of the table with things that I have picked from the garden – like cones I’ve collected from the woods. I add the odd candle or battery lights to make it feel very Christmassy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad