Dame Stella Rimington obituary: The model for Dame Judi Dench’s M in James Bond

During her time in charge she found herself pitted against Russian espionage agents and IRA terrorists as well as, more controversially, domestic “subversives” including the leaders of the 1984 miners’ strike.

Her emergence from the shadows that had traditionally shrouded the organisation did much to explain its role to the public. However, the greater openness she inaugurated went too far for some when, after leaving, she became the first former director general to publish her memoir.

In retirement she drew on her experiences to forge a successful second career as a thriller writer.

File photo dated 20/9/2003 of former MI5 chief Dame Stella Rimington looks through some of the files at the Public Records Office in Kew. Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Stella Whitehouse was born in May 1935 in South Norwood, London. The family moved around the country during the war but Stella eventually studied English at Edinburgh University, where she met her future husband, John Rimmington.

Following her degree, she took civil service office jobs until in 1965 John was offered a Foreign Office posting to New Delhi.

The routine of life as a diplomatic wife soon began to pall, so Stella jumped at the opportunity of clerical work for MI5. On their return to London in 1969, she decided to seek a permanent job with the service.

She discovered a strict sex discrimination policy, with women confined to administrative and support roles.

The defections of the Cambridge spies Kim Philby, Guy Burgess and Donald Maclean still cast a long shadow over the intelligence community, fuelled in part by the conspiracy theories of MI5 officer Peter Wright who was convinced there was another Russian mole within the organisation.

Mrs Rimington was tasked with re-interviewing John Cairncross – later identified as the ‘fifth man’ in the group – who had made a partial confession to spying in the 1960s, but failed to extract any new leads from him.

Nevertheless, she persuaded her bosses to make her a full MI5 officer, after complaining that male graduates recruited straight from university were being brought in over her head.

Her career was on an upward trajectory when in 1983 she was appointed assistant director – the first woman to hold the post – with responsibility for counter-subversion. It was something of a backwater but that quickly changed with the advent of the miners’ strike the following year.

She later recalled “agonising” over whether it was legitimate for MI5 to monitor Arthur Scargill and other union leaders. When MI5’s involvement became known it led to claims it had engaged in a “dirty tricks” campaign against the miners, which Mrs Rimington denied.

As the Cold war ended Mrs Rimington accepted that change was inevitable. She used her time as director general to dispel some of the myths and misconceptions built up around it. In 1993, MI5 published a short booklet and she appeared alongside then Home Secretary Michael Howard to launch it.