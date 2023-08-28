By entering this Channel 5 competition you can win a luxury three-night glamping stay in a treehouse in Yorkshire and £1,000.

The public broadcast television channel’s latest competition will see one lucky person win a three-night glamping trip for two in a luxury treehouse in the Yorkshire plus £1,000.

The location is at the foot of the Yorkshire Wolds, in a luxury adults-only Treehouse at Wolds Edge where you can enjoy a nice picnic, then admire the views with a dip in your private hot tub.

The Yorkshire Wolds Way. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

There are footpaths, bridleways and quiet country lanes to explore in every direction and the winner will also be given £1,000 spending money.

To enter for your chance to win, text TREE to 65555.

Texts cost £2 (plus one message at standard network rate). Post your name and phone number to: TREE, PO Box 7557, Derby DE1 0NP.

Participants must be 18 years or over and to refuse marketing texts, end SMS with STOP. Lines close midday on December 5, 2023 and three working days later for postal entries. Entries received after the competition closes will not count but may be charged.