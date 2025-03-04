Molly Lanaghan and Sam Aston have been taking part in the latest series of Dancing On Ice. Photo: PA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaming back was the first ever series of Dancing on Ice and Molly Lanaghan was in awe.

“The sparkly costumes, the music, the dancing, the lifts and the tricks,” she enthuses. “I remember being so mesmerised. I watched the whole season and said mum, please can I give it a go. I want to do what they’re doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the ITV show is nearing the end of its seventeenth series and 26-year-old Molly has been one of the professional skaters for the first time this year.

Her partner has been Coronation Street actor Sam Aston – Chesney Brown to those familiar with the soap.

“It’s so fun. I feel like I’ve re-fallen in love with the sport again,” Molly says, “teaching him how to skate and showing him this love.

“We have such a laugh. From the get go, we got along so well. He’s like my big brother. It’s just banter, winding each other up, taking the mick out of each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we know when to be serious and because we’re so comfortable with each other, if one of us is having a harder day or struggling, we can lean on the other one.”

Molly Lanaghan first stepped onto the ice at Doncaster Dome as a seven-year-old.

Molly found out about her place on the show last year. “I was so buzzing. I started skating after watching the show so when the producer called me to tell me I was going to be one of the pros, I actually cried then proceeded to call my mum, my dad, my nan and grandad so excited to tell them all. It was really surreal.”

Her family had granted seven-year-old Molly’s request, taking her to Doncaster Dome for her first experience on the ice after she watched the show.

“I remember walking towards the rink there with my skates and my mum was panicking saying ‘you have to be careful Molly, it’s really hard, it’s really slippery, hold onto the boards’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I walked so confidently, stepped out and I just went. I had my balance and (somehow) I knew how to do it...I fell in love with it there.”

Only days earlier, Molly had not even known that the sport existed. But it seemed she had a natural flair.

She started taking lessons on the rink at Ice Sheffield and by the end of her first day there, she’d been moved up three classes.

Molly then started on the official British Ice Skating learn to skate course, Skate UK, and from there was spotted by a talent scout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With formal coaching, Molly then started competing. She got her first skating partner just before she turned 13 and the pair represented Great Britain.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, traditional schooling became difficult and Molly pulled out at the age of 14, to focus on her figure skating career, which she juggled with home education.

“I still had a schedule to follow but from 14 my schedule was in the ice rink and not high school any more,” she says.

“At the time it was my norm. It was my goal and dream and I normalised it so much…It’s not until I speak to other people that I realise oh that’s different to how a lot of people grow up”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she was unveiled as one of the professionals making her debut this series, The Dome at Doncaster was among local people and businesses that offered their support.

A spokesperson said at the time: “Molly is bringing incredible talent, elegance, and passion to the ice – a journey that started right here at The Dome.

“As a big supporter of The Dome and our skating lessons, Molly has always been an inspiration to the local skating community.

“Her dedication to the sport shows what’s possible with hard work, perseverance, and a little hometown magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From her early days gliding on our ice to dazzling on national television, Molly embodies everything we’re passionate about – nurturing talent and providing a platform for skaters to excel. We’ll be cheering her on every step (and spin) of the way.”

Molly has spent the past few years of her career in Canada, representing the country in national and global competitions with her former professional partner Dmitre Razgulajevs.

But she uprooted her life to take up the opportunity with Dancing on Ice and moved back to the UK to start training towards the end of last year.

“It’s (been challenging) teaching someone who has absolutely no knowledge of the sport, the absolute basics,” she admits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through this process I’ve really had to break down exactly where I put my weight, at what point I switch over, where on the blade I am. That’s definitely been something that’s hard.

“As for the sport in general, we do really crazy acrobatic things on the tiniest little knife on very sharp edges so it’s about doing everything and pushing your body and the boundaries around you, but staying safe at the same time because it’s a dangerous sport.”

For Molly, nothing beats the buzz of performing - and the reactions from the audience.

“I would absolutely love to do (the show) again,” Molly says, hopeful of its renewal for an 18th season. “It’s the enjoyment of performing and how you make somebody else feel when you perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had the same thing when I competed but now it’s an even wider audience…Being able to perform and make people feel things from what I’m presenting.”