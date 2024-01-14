East Riding of Yorkshire Council has advised the public to avoid the cliff bottom of Danes Dyke as the cliffs are unstable and experienced significant cliff falls following the heavy rain over the last few weeks.

Danes Dyke is a 148 acre nature reserve on Flamborough headland and the steep cliffs make the enclosed territory as well as its two boat launching beaches, North and South Landings, easily defended.

The dyke dates back to the prehistoric era and was constructed as a defensive feature protecting five square miles of land lying to the east.

Bronze Age arrowheads have been found during excavations, and is a Scheduled Ancient Monument of national importance.

The beach of Danes Dykes near Flamborough. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Danes Dyke was officially proclaimed as a Local Nature Reserve in 2002 after it was recognised for its wildlife value and its importance to the local community.

The reserve consists of the most extensive area of woodland on the Headland and is also part of the Flamborough Headland Heritage Coast.

Many local residents explore the woodland ravine and walk alongside the beach; the woodland is the largest area of trees on the Headland.

However, due to the heavy rain over the last few weeks, there have been significant cliff falls at Danes Dyke.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council posted on Facebook: “Following the heavy rain over the last few weeks, the cliffs are unstable and we have had a few significant cliff falls.

“Please stay away from the cliff bottom if you are walking along the beach.