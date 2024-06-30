'Dangerous' man who committed sex acts on corpses at Grimsby mortuary jailed

Damon Tingay's actions were "depraved, perverted and utterly grotesque"

A depraved man has been jailed after violating corpses at Grimsby mortuary.

Damon Tingay, 30, broke into the facility at Diana Princess of Wales hospital in the early hours of Sunday March 17.

Officers were deployed and Tingay was arrested, initially on suspicion of burglary, having been detained by hospital security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers carried out a search and discovered that a number of bodies had been disturbed.

A review of CCTV footage showed that Tingay had carried out sexual acts on two deceased males.

Tingay, of Grimsby, pleaded guilty to trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence and sexual penetration of a corpse at Grimsby Crown Court in April.

Sentencing, Judge John Thackray described his actions as “depraved, perverted and utterly grotesque”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tingay, who the court heard had earlier attempted to gain access to the maternity building, was sentenced to six years in jail, with a further four on licence.

Tingay will be on the sex offender register and subject to a sexual harm prevention order for an indefinite period.

Det Chief Insp Nicole Elliott said Tingay could offer no explanation for his actions when interviewed.

She said his actions had a significant impact on relatives of the deceased and thanked investigating officers who had to review many hours of CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad