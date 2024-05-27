A Yorkshire gym owner who went missing during his descent from Mount Everest almost a week ago is struggling to be rescued after he fell from a dubbed ‘death zone’ at approximately 8,800 feet.

Dan ‘Pat’ Paterson, 40, and his guide Pastenji Sherpa, 23, had reached the mountain's summit last Tuesday (May 22) but have not been heard from since.

Family and friends of Leeds United fan Dan, who is joint owner of Wakefield CrossFit, have been fundraising for a search team to rescue Dan and his Nepalese guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They went missing following a “cornice collapse (ice mound collapse) at Hilary Step,” according to Lakpa Sherpa from 8K expeditions, who was leading the group of 15 fee-paying people.

Despite almost reaching the fundraising target of £150,000 via a GoFundMe page to pay for the search operation Global Rescue - who had been advising Dan’s family on the search - sent an update saying ‘due to the location of where Dan went missing’ they are no longer able to assist in the search.

Dan’s partner Becks Woodhead, who set up the fundraising page and shared the tragic update, said: “We are in touch with other search and recovery organisations and have received updated proposals. “We are currently doing research and due diligence.

“We are desperate to bring Dan home, but rest assured we are exploring all options to ensure the donations are used wisely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan had been sharing some of his expedition via Wakefield CrossFit on social media.

Dan ‘Pat’ Paterson, 40, and his guide Pastenji Sherpa, 23, had reached the mountain's summit last Tuesday (May 22) but have not been heard from since.

Dan’s business partner Paul ‘Bedi’ Bedford, co-owner of the elite fitness centre at Millenia Business Park on Thornes Road, posted that Wakefield CrossFit will reopen today (May 27).

He said on the company’s Facebook page: “This has been the hardest time and the pain is still raw. But Dan would not let us sit about, that’s not him.

“The community is getting us through this. Our support we have received has been overwhelming. We can not thank you all enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wakefield CrossFit is hurting really bad. But we fight on! Thanks everyone.”

Dan’s partner Becks previously described him as “not just an adventurer; he is a beloved son, brother, partner, friend and a proud joint owner of Wakefield Crossfit. He is known for his adventurous spirit, his kindness, and his unwavering dedication to helping others.”