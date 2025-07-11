Bradford’s new £31m city centre market finally opened its doors earlier this week, attracting huge crowds.

Darley Street Market is replacing the city’s other two markets – Oastler and Kirkgate Market, which both shut their doors last month.

The state of the art market was built on the site of the former Marks & Spencer building, and has been in the planning stages for almost a decade.

After numerous delays and overspends, the market opened its doors on Thursday morning ahead of a full weekend of launch events.

Darley Street Market Food Court Open

The market has a “lifestyle floor” on the ground floor, with numerous non-food stalls, and two cafes that front onto the new City Square in front of the building.

That square will host pop up markets and cultural events, with its big screen showing events like Wimbledon.

The second floor features fresh fruit, with greengrocers, butchers and fishmongers.

Many of the stalls are long standing traders from the old markets, including Solly’s fresh fruit and Taplin’s butchers.

The top floor, and the space that attracted most visitors on Thursday, was the hot food hall – which has seating for hundreds of people and a variety of different street food vendors.

It is also home to a bar run by Northern Monk Brewery, which started in Bradford.

Despite the soft launch taking place on a weekday morning, crowds flocked to the new market, with big queues at many of the street food stalls.

The opening weekend features live music, cooking demonstrations and family events on Saturday and Sunday, as well as street performers.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, Planning and Transport said: “There are some fantastic stalls selling amazing produce and goods. The top floor, Darley Street Kitchen with its outdoor terrace is raring to go with its offer of food from around the world along with the two cafes on the ground floor which open out on to the spectacular Courtyard event space.

“We’ve a really good mix of traders including, some old faces from the Kirkgate and Oastler Markets, as well as people starting new businesses or expanding their business.”