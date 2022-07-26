Date for the first-ever Wolds Pride event announced as organisers appeal for volunteers

The first Wolds Pride event will take place at Pocklington Arts Centre on Saturday, September 24.

Organisers of the big day are recruiting volunteers to make sure the first-ever Wolds Pride is a resounding success.

One of the organisers, Adam Tipping, said: “Please come along and join us for a jam-packed, pride-filled day celebrating diversity, inclusivity, identity, representation, solidarity, and equality.

“The event will be free to attend, family-friendly, and hosted in a fully accessible safe space.

“More details will follow, but for now, get out your diaries and be sure to save this date in September.

“We would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to each and every one of you for all your pride-filled support you have shown so far!

“We can’t wait to come together and celebrate with you all in Pocklington.

“We are looking for volunteers who can help out during the event.

“Anyone interested can email [email protected] for more information.”

Wolds Pride is a 100% volunteer-run, non-profit charitable incorporated organisation that is committed to LGBTQIA+ rights and inclusion across the area.