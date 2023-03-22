A Yorkshire woman locked in a bitter £1m court battle with her mother over her £245,000 dream home has spoken for the first time about how their relationship has been left in 'tatters.'

Rebecca Carter, 45, lives just 20 yards from her mother Pamela Teasdale, 68, who gave her permission to convert a barn on the nearly 400-acre estate in South Yorkshire into a two-bed house 14 years ago. But after ex-hairdresser Pamela separated from her husband in 2018, the family became embroiled in a dispute over the ownership of the house.

Rebecca felt it was a "devastating blow" when her mother denied "out of the blue" that she owned the home, saying it felt like she was not her own "flesh and blood." And the pharmacologist then spent five years in the courts fighting to retain her property, knowing that if a judge ruled against her, she would be left both penniless and homeless.

A nine-day court hearing followed by a two-day appeal hearing, with all three family members represented by expensive legal teams, led to a total legal bill of £1,048,000.

£1 million in legal fees has been spent over who owns Cow House on this South Yorkshire Farm in Todwick.

Rebecca finally got the news that her mother's case had been dismissed earlier this month but said their relationship would never recover.

She said: "I would have been effectively penniless and homeless - that your mother wants to do that to you is just devastating. Prior to the divorce, me and my mum did everything together. My mum had an interest in horses when she was younger. I have horses, so we'd done everything together. We'd had a very, very close relationship. We live 20 yards from each either.

"We'd see each other every day, several times a day. So it was extremely shocking, surprising and devastating. It was unbelievable really. My friends all said, 'It's as though you're not her daughter, it's as though you're a step daughter or somebody else, not her own flesh and blood'."

Rebecca, who lives with her daughter and husband Andrew, said she still didn't know why her mother had taken legal action, adding that she'd seemingly been in "denial".

Rebecca Carter riding her mother's horse.

She said: "I can only think that it was so that she would get more money from the divorce proceedings, which are ongoing, because it would mean that there was more cash in the pot. However, now she's lost and spent a considerable amount on a legal battle. It's seems crazy. So I'd like to say in the first instance it was money, but it quickly became more personal.

"Otherwise, why would you spend all that money on something that was not necessarily going to add that much? It was like it was two separate people. She was in complete denial."

Horse-loving Rebecca said she'd enjoyed an idyllic childhood on Burne Farm, Todwick, South Yorkshire, and loved spending time with her mum and farmer dad. She got planning permission to convert an ancient barn, called Cow House, on the family estate in 2009 and rebuilt it with her husband, brick by brick, before they finally moved in 2011.

She expected to spend the rest of her life in the open-plan home, which has a contemporary kitchen with oak-clad steel beams, following a formal agreement with her family. But she said when Pamela demanded a divorce from her husband Daniel, 73, and began proceedings against her, she suddenly felt her world had come crashing down around her.

She said: "We cut every piece of stone ourselves. The building was already here, but when we took the roof off. It was a very old barn. We planned to stay in it forever, a family home down here on the farm with my parents. It was discussed once the mortgage was paid off that my house would be mine. This was something we came to an agreement on as a family before we started the build.

"I wasn't aware of any problems until my mum started financial remedy proceedings against my father, after their separation, and obviously she wanted my house valued as part of that. It was me that said, 'That's not fair, that's mine.' It wasn't until literally that comment that I realised my mum didn't view it as my house. And she said, 'No, it's built on our land, it's ours.' "Then my mum through her solicitor said 'If you feel you have a beneficial interest in that property, then you must get your own legal representation."

Rebecca said she was forced to give up her job as a pharmacologist during the legal proceedings and said her mum seemed like "two separate people".

She said: "She still is living in the property next to me. Relations were very strained and my mum wanted to carry on as though nothing was happening. I didn't want to see her every day but I was forced to see her out of my kitchen window. We still have conversations now, but it's difficult to say if they're conversations or arguments. She wanted to carry on our relationship as though this wasn't happening."

Rebecca said the stakes were incredibly high for her, knowing that she could lose her home and hundreds of thousands of pounds if she lost her case. And though she had won the legal fight, and been awarded half her costs for the first case and the full amount on appeal, she'd still lost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

She said: "It's fair to say I'm hundreds of thousands of pounds down as a result of my mum, even though I've won and I'm entitled to stay in my house. There a lot that's broken that can never be mended and relationships are one of those things. My mum has isolated herself completely. Everything was ok before. I think jealousy did play a part, but I didn't know if it was the main driver.

"My mum initiated the divorce, yet she then chose to act in a certain way, which isolated her from my sister, my father and myself completely. Everything was extremely happy prior to that. This came completely out of the blue."

