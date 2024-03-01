Dave Myers was half of the super popular TV chef partners The Hairy Bikers alongside Si King, his friend of 30 years. Known for hopping on their iconic motorbikes and travelling across the country to cook incredible food, the duo had captured the hearts of many and even inspired many established chefs with their talents.

After two years of fighting cancer, Dave passed away ‘peacefully’ at home surrounded by his family and friends, on the evening of Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Si posted a tribute to Dave on Instagram.

“Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. “Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. “All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

Si King and Dave Myers. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. “I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.

“I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. “It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. “I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them. “May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. “I am sure I will see you all soon.”

A new wave of fans took to Dave when he participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, where he partnered with Karen Hauer and reached week seven of the show.

Dave’s wife of 13 years Liliana Orzac broke her silence on Thursday, February 29, and said: “I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment.

“Rest in peace, my love. My wonderful, brave man! Till next time we meet!”

The Yorkshire Post editor James Mitchinson has published a personal tribute to Dave where he has cited Dave and Si as two out of three people who inspired him to cook with love.

Many public figures from chefs, TV personalities to politicians have since paid tribute to Dave along with a flurry of Yorkshire fans.

Yorkshire chefs and celebrity cooks pay tribute to Dave Myers

Yorkshire chef Stephanie Moon: “So sad to hear of Dave’s passing what a top man x”

James Martin: “I am lost for words, a very special man…”

Various Great British Bake Off chefs have paid tribute too.

Crystelle Pereira (series 12): “This is so incredibly sad - so many of us have grown up watching him on our screens with his infectious energy and incredible talent. What a legacy Dave has left behind. Thinking and praying for his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Amanda Georgiou (series 12): “This is terribly sad news, please accept my heartfelt sympathies to you and Dave’s family.”

Sakunthala Chandrasekara (series 14): “My first ever memories of watching British cooking shows, RIP Dave!!”

Candice Brown (series 7 winner): “Such heartbreaking news. So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and Dave’s friends and family.”

Celebrities pay tribute to Dave Myers

Vicki Michelle (actor best known for roles in Allo Allo, Emmerdale and competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!): “So sad to hear about Dave Myers, such a lovely talented man. Love the Hairy Bikers. Sending condolences to his family. Great memory at a Water Rats do. RIP.”

TV presenter Susanna Reid: “Devastating news. Love to Lili, Si and all who love Dave. Such a positive, enthusiastic, huge-hearted man.”

Actor Michael Warburton: “Damn fine human. Far too soon.”

Media personality Russell Grant: “I worked with the Hairy Bikers on a BBC Christmas special, they were so welcoming and a joy to film with. At only 66 Dave Myers has left us. he was gentle and kind: I followed his Strictly appearances as a friend. Sending love to Si who must be devastated and those close to him.”

TV presenter Carol Vorderman: “A beautiful post by Si King on @HairyBikers after the passing of his best friend Dave Myers. "My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day." I only met Dave once & he was so full of love for the world. Rest In Peace Kind Man.”

Actor and comedian Ted Robbins: “Another old friend gone. Dave Myers was not only a wonderful presenter & cook ,he was a hugely talented yet modest make/up & prosthetic artist who wore his vast knowledge so lightly -the sweetest & kindest of souls Flights of Angels Dear Pal..Flights of Angels…”

Actor, writer and director Nicholas Pegg: “Such sad news about Dave Myers. One of those golden people who just made everyone happy. Besides being a hairy biker, a fine chef and a TV natural, he was also a bit of a legend in his earlier career as a make-up artist. He did loads. Including Sil on Doctor Who. Raising a glass.”

Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn: “I’m so sad to learn of the death of Dave Myers from the Hairy Bikers. I have such fond memories of meeting him and Si - such a kind, gentle and thoughtful man. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Actor Shaun Williamson (known for Eastenders): “We’ve lost a beautiful man. Feel honoured to have known and worked with him. Thoughts are with his family and you Si. Rest in bikers paradise xx”

TV personalities Dick and Dom: “Sorry to hear this very sad news. Sending love x”

Comedian Chris Ramsey: “I’m so so sorry. Devastating news.”

Comedian Sarah Millican: “So sorry for your loss.”

Actor Emma Barton (known for Eastenders): “So so sorry… loved watching you both… what a character… sending love to all.”

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood: “Gutted Si, this is terrible news! Love to all mate xx”

Dave’s Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Karen Hauer: “You taught me how to have fun and to take on the day with a big Smile. Rest well my dear friend. I’m going to miss you so much.”

Food critic Jay Rayner: “This is very sad news. Dave was a brilliant cook, a superb communicator and most of all a seriously lovely man.”

TV presenter and mathematician Rachel Riley: “A particularly fond memory was Dave, @ashoztd Nicky Butt and me, gatecrashing an office Christmas party that happened to be in the same hotel we were staying before the show’s series final. Terrible photo below, we couldn’t dance but that didn’t stop us!”

Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt: “One of the good guys, seriously funny, genuinely nice and always a joy to have him and Si on the show. It goes without saying that he will be sorely missed.”

TV chef Andi Oliver: “Oh Si!! I’m so so sad to hear this sad news x My heart goes out to you all xx”

TV presenter and stylist Gok Wan described it as a “terrible and heartbreaking loss” on the Hairy Bikers post and added: “Sending all my love to Dave’s family and friends. RIP Dave.”

Yorkshire folk pay tribute to Dave Myers

“So sad, he was a lovely man, love to Si and his family.” - Linda Metcalfe

“RIP Dave, together with your mate Si you made great cookery programmes and you weren't stuck in a TV studio kitchen. We saw the world with both of you, thank you.” - Bob Hughes

“Very sad news rip Dave you will be sadly missed my condolences to his family and si we used to love watching the hairy bikers here in Australia.” - Tim Longfield

“So very sad to read this news. Sincere condolences to family, Si and friends.” - Mary Davidson

“RIP Dave safe journey, you will be sadly missed.” - Tallulah Higgins

“Very sad news,really thought he had beaten his cancer so sorry condolences to his family and friends especially Si x” - Carole Mate

“Aww how sad is your lovely Friend and mucker aww sending our good thoughts and hugs to you loving the new programme.” - Cammish Outdoors

“You will ride together again, Si, until then hold his memory close to your heart, and he will always be with you.” - Amanda Jane Peart

“So very sad to learn that Dave has died. I hope he knew how much enjoyment we all got from watching all the Hairy Bikers series Condolences to his family and friends RIP Dave.” - Christine Swales

“RIP Dave, made cooking shows enjoyable and always explained how to do it, in a way the general public could understand.” - Paul Darbyshire

“Oh so so sad, such a lovely, inoffensive and genuine man. He will be really missed, RIP xx” - Jean Peacock

“Dave, you will be missed forever and never forgotten. Thank you for sharing your journey with us and leaving us with many memories! You can now ride the heavens and cook for the Angels.” - John James Wilson

“So sad to lose such a nice person l met them both in a bar in Goring on Thames, lovely people!!” - Dave Craige

“So incredibly sad to hear this. My thoughts are with all his family and friends.” - Julia Barker

“My heart is truly broken, my love and condolences to his family, friends and fans.” - Jennifer Mchugh

“Very saddened to hear this news today, he was a top bloke. My sympathies to his family, Si and all of his friends.” - Nick Kefford

“I am so sad to hear the bad news. I just love watching The Hairy bikers. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP.” - Vicki Wilson

“What a shock, it's heartbreaking Condolences to his wife, children, Si and family and friends.” - Dawn-Marie Smith

“So, so sad. Half of such an iconic, refreshing duo will be sadly missed by Si, Dave's family and many, many fans. I guess you could say that he lived life to the full but I am sure you can also say that he was just such a very nice man. A life well lived! God bless all who grieve for him.” - Frances Elaine Pitt

“RIP Dave Myers, you will be sadly missed by many people, not the least by your family.” - Peter Rush

“My thoughts and prayers for his family and those who were fortunate to have him in the lives. Thank you for all the gentility, he personified.” - Heather Hudson

Companies pay tribute to Dave Myers

Specsavers: “Everyone at Specsavers is sad to hear of the passing of our dear friend, Dave, who helped to raise awareness of glaucoma for a number of years. We know he'll be missed by many and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

BBC Food: “We are so sad to hear that Dave Myers from The Hairy Bikers has passed away at the age of 66. He was an incredible man and a talented chef. Sending all our love to Si King, Dave's wife Lili, family and close friends, from everyone at BBC Food.”

Orion Publishing: “We are devastated to hear of Dave Myers’ passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We are immensely proud to have published the Hairy Bikers for over 14 years and will truly miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel. There was never a dull moment working with Dave, and all who were lucky enough to do so will attest to what a brilliantly inspiring and kind and hardworking man he was. This is a huge loss, and all our love goes out to Si, Lil and Dave’s wider family at this time.”

BBC The One Show: “Everyone at The One Show is deeply saddened to hear the news that Dave Myers of the Hairy Bikers has died. Our thoughts go out to his friends, family and his many fans, who will miss him greatly.”

Dave’s alma mater University of Central Lancashire: “We’re very saddened to hear that Honorary Fellow and @UCLanAlumni Dave Myers has passed away. Known as one of the iconic Hairy Bikers duo, Dave studied with us in the 70s, before going on to become a BAFTA nominated TV chef!”

Classic FM: “Farewell to Dave Myers, beloved chef and classical music lover. Last year he shared this memory of a beautiful moment with the music of Debussy, in conversation with Moira Stuart on Classic FM.”