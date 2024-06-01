David Lyons was born in Heckmondwike in May 1941, raised in Hartshead by his parents Edgar & Nellie, he grew up in Cleckheaton and attended Whitcliffe Mount Grammar School.

A keen athlete, he excelled in both cross country and rugby union, known for his tenacity as a back row forward for Cleckheaton RUFC. In later life, he replaced his rugby boots for golf shoes and was a member of Alwoodley Golf Club for over 40 years.

Graduating with a Diploma in Architecture at Leeds School of Architecture in June 1963, he embarked on a remarkable career journey.

David Lyons, an architect who had a profound impact on Yorkshire

He spent his early days at Warwickshire County Council, before joining Mason Richards and Partners, where he opened their first Yorkshire office in Wood Street, Wakefield.

In July 1978, David Lyons and Associates established themselves in Wakefield in St John’s North.This later evolved into the renowned DLA Architecture practice where his legacy continues to this day.

As well as a dedicated architect, he also became a successful property developer and expert planning consultant working with International clients and in just 20 years grew the practice to over 200 staff with offices in Wakefield, Leeds, Manchester & London.

Not one to rest on his laurels, when David thought he had retired, he applied his passion and expertise to the development of Kingswood Hull, where over the past 30 years a whole new community has evolved across nearly 800 acres comprising 2,500 new homes, a thriving retail and leisure park, together with a village green complete with health centre and Kingswood Primary School. He continued in his role at Kingswood until the very end.

Married to his ‘rock’ Pamela, they celebrated their 60th Diamond Wedding Anniversary last September. Together they travelled the world and undeterred by his cancer diagnosis in 2019, David remained resolute and with Pamela by his side, was determined to live life to the full.

David Lyons’ profound influence on the architectural landscape resonates not only in Yorkshire but extends far beyond, leaving an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Of the many tributes that the family have received about David, one in particular stands out – ‘In London, around the Rotunda in St Paul’s Cathedral, there is the famous inscription addressed to another architect. I make no bones about it and with no apologies to Sir Christopher Wren, I think it can be adapted as a mark of my respect for you, a master and visionary architect : “If you are looking for the mark he has left, look around Yorkshire and beyond its borders.”