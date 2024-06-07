Decision delayed on permission for 82 new homes on site of former Leeds school following multiple objections

A decision could not be made on permission for 82 new homes in west Leeds after the scheme faced multiple objections.

Houses and flats were proposed for a former school site at Hough Top in Swinnow to help meet a growing need for council homes.

Objections were made to Leeds City Council over the design of the scheme, along with potential damage to trees and wildlife and road safety problems.

The council’s South and West Plans Panel was recommended to approve the application, subject to conditions.

But councillors voted to defer the decision to a future meeting, when council planning specialists will be quizzed on parts of the project.

Objector Ian Feber, who lives near the site, told the panel that changes requested to the design of the scheme had not been made.

He said: “Residents want affordable housing housing here, but this is the same wrong layout and design for this site.

“It’s a poor design and poor value for money.”

Mr Feber was speaking on behalf of 31 households being represented by a planning consultant in their objection to the scheme.

A planning report said the council also received more than 100 objection comments from people living nearby.

Proposals for the former Hough Side High School site include 23 three-bed houses. Four four-bed houses would also be built, along with 17 one-bed and ten two-bed flats.

The scheme would be 100 per cent affordable housing, with all properties let at social rents, the council said.

Going ahead with the project would help meet a growing need for one, two and three bedroom properties in the Pudsey ward.

The report said there was an average of 358 bids for each home advertised in the community.

The plans panel passed a motion to defer the decision at a meeting at Leeds Civic Hall on Thursday (June 6).