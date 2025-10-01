‘Deliberate’ obstruction of drainage culvert contributed to flooding, investigation finds

Unexpected flooding in Doncaster earlier this year was caused by a combination of factors, including an unauthorised, man-made dam, a Doncaster Council investigation has found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investigation follows surface level flooding on January 6, 2025, in the Haggs Wood area of Stainforth, Doncaster – affecting four properties.

According to a council report following the investigation, it is considered the flooding was “caused by a combination of intense meteorological conditions, infrastructure limitations, and human intervention”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flooding followed a period of “intense heavy rainfall” with surface water reaching 20 inches in depth at the entrance of one of the affected properties.

The culvert was blocked by an unauthorised dam installed by a resident.

The incident required a “multi-agency response” led by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue (SYFR), who deployed personnel and pumping equipment in an effort to curb the rising water levels. The report states SYFR also assisted with the evacuation of some residents affected by the flooding.

In a statement to media following the flooding, the City of Doncaster Council said it was believed the incident was not down to river flooding, rather the deliberate damming of a culvert drain.

The investigation report states that, following the flooding, a local resident admitted “to placing soil to block a drain” at the entrance of a culvert close to nearby railway lines to the Doncaster East Internal Drainage Board (DEIDB).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This action appears to have been taken in an attempt to manage surface water retention. However, when the resident later attempted to release the water in a controlled fashion, the force of the flow breached the remaining soil dam, leading to a sudden and unregulated surge of water into the drainage system downstream,” the report states.

The investigation also found issues with the drainage infrastructure, which contributed to the flooding.

At a second culvert downstream from the one deliberately dammed, inspectors found dense and decaying vegetation was acting as an obstruction, reducing the efficiency of the waterway.

The investigation made a number of recommendations including that DEIDB undertake a “comprehensive condition survey” of the local drainage network. It also said the organisation should “review” and “enhance” its routine maintenance schedule in the area for removing debris, vegetation and silt from the culverts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Council was recommended to “consider commissioning a strategic drainage review or study for the Haggs Wood catchment”, subject to “prioritisation and the availability of funding”.

Earlier this month, the investigation findings were accepted by Doncaster Council’s executive director of place, Dan Swaine.