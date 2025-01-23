Detective Chief St Bob Taylor: Last interview with ‘true crime-fighting legend’

A police officer with a hundred percent conviction rate is a cop you want to be in charge of your case. In his last ever interview before his death, Detective Chief St Bob Taylor shared an exclusive insight into catching killers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Success Means Business podcast, Bob shared stories from his 30 year career which saw him head up nearly 50 investigations. As podcast host Nicola Sands said: “He had a one hundred percent success rate. Every killer, rapist and kidnapper he hunted ended up behind bars.”

Nicola asked Bob in the episode: ‘What does a murderer look like?’

To which Bob replied: “Look in the mirror.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Taylor, Nicola and Stephen Sands

Bob worked on high profile cases including arrogant killer Michael Sams, murderer of Julie Dart and kidnapper of Stephanie Slater who boasted that nobody could catch him.

Early in his career when he was a sergeant, he also worked on the case of Peter Sutcliffe and recalls the chaos and bungling that delayed his capture.

Taylor said: “You have to rip a murder scene apart.

“Clear the ground around your feet first, before going off on a tangent.”

Bob's autobiography - Crime Buster

He later headed up the investigation into the murder of Wakefield mum Wendy Speakes and the forensic police work he oversaw on that case led to the capture and conviction of the brutal perpetrator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob said: “Start by looking at the scene and what the scene tells you. You have to absolutely rip it apart

“Which is what I did at Wendy Speaks’ house.”

Despite being dubbed as the “UK’s most successful detective,” Bob remained modest on the podcast.

Detective Chief St Bob Taylor: Last interview with ‘true crime-fighting legend’

When asked about his unbeatable legacy in the police force, Bob replied: “I did spend 26 of my 31 years in the police service CID so I had plenty of opportunity - that's where my heart always was in criminal investigations.”

Podcast host Nicola said of the episode: “This is a rare insight into the mindset of an exceptional detective who instinctively knew how to catch a killer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was an honour to interview Bob for Success Means Business.

“The podcast is about people who really mean business when it comes to achieving their goals and Bob was a shining example of that.

Detective Chief St Bob Taylor was laid to rest at wakefield Crematorium

“He was a charismatic, talented, and fascinating person and his story is an important record of social and criminal history.”

The Success Means Business champions people in whatever profession - who’ve been successful and shown resilience and determination.

Nicola added: “It was a privilege to document it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bob’s family have told me they take great comfort from having it which means a lot. He was a true crime-fighting legend.”

Former ITV Calendar reporter Nicola launched the podcast in April 2024 with her husband cameraman Stephen Sands through their company Applehead Media.

Nicola said it was a “shame” she only managed to do one interview with Bob because she wanted to do more.