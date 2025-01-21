When the UK lost one of its most successful detectives late last year, the daughter of a murder victim was one of the first people to pay tribute to Detective Chief St Bob Taylor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob caught that murderer and every investigation he led with his one hundred percent conviction rate.

As Bob is laid to rest today (Tuesday Jan 21) at Wakefield Crematorium, among those paying homage to Bob are the families of murder victims he worked for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police flag will be draped over Bob's coffin with his original PC helmet with PC Robert Taylor 1008 penned inside with his truncheon and handcuffs atop it.

During his impressive life, Bob wrote a book - called Crimebuster: Inside the Minds of Britain’s Most Evil Criminals - about how he used his ability to get inside the minds of the criminals he tracked to help bring them to justice as well as regularly appearing on BBC’s Crimewatch.

Bob was Detective Chief Superintendent of West Yorkshire Police for eight years before he headed up the National Crime Squad until 2001.

He had an unprecedented record of convicting every criminal he caught in some of the country’s most high profile criminal investigations.

Bob successfully hunted and jailed the murderer of Julie Dart, dubbed the ‘Keighley Kidnapper,’ Michael Sams. Sams duped other crime teams due to the fact he had one leg and a prosthetic limb, which meant Birmingham detectives ruled him out of being a suspect.

Bob however went with the evidence presented to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his time, Bob headed some of the UK’s most high profile operations, he brought to justice the man responsible for the murder and rape of Wakefield woman Wendy Speakes in 1994.

Wendy’s daughter, Tracey Millington-Jones was one of the first to pay tribute.

She said: “30 years ago, he came into my life during the darkest of times. My mum had been murdered, my family and I were devastated.

“Bob, a big bear of a Yorkshireman, took charge of the case with a reassuring and unwavering determination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob, who lived in Wakefield, headed the high profile investigation to catch Wendy Speakes’ murderer, dubbed the ‘shoe fetish’ murderer, Christopher Farrow.

Tracey said: “From the very start, he (Bob) treated me with respect and empathy, reassuring me that he would find the person responsible.

“I never doubted him – not for a second. Six years later, true to his word, Bob found and charged the man who took my mum from me. He gave me justice and, most importantly, closure.”

Tracey said Bob did not stop there. He stayed in touch, supporting her through each parole hearing and campaigned to keep the killer behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Bob was more than a detective; he was a source of strength and a friend when I needed one most.

“Bob, you were truly Mr 100 percent convictions, and I will forever be grateful that you were the one put in charge of my mum’s case.”

Many of Bob's friends, family, and former colleagues will be paying their respects today.

One of those attending the funeral is Chris Gregg, who worked as a detective inspector on several cases with his "good friend" Bob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris, who eventually headed up HMET (Homicide and Major Enquiry Team), said: “Bob was one of the finest, if not the finest, senior detectives I had the privilege of working with.

“I worked alongside him on various murder investigations and his formidable intelligence and determination led him to bring to justice some of the country’s most ruthless killers.

“I admired Bob hugely, he was not only a great detective, but a charismatic, inspirational leader, and his warmth, humour, and loyalty to the teams he led was unswerving.

“I personally learned so much from him in my own work as a detective, and I haven’t known anyone as universally respected. I am proud to call Bob a friend as well as a colleague.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob shares twin sons with his former wife journalist Sheron Boyle, and has three children from a previous marriage.

Bob’s son Finlay, an NHS health care assistant, said: “As a detective, my dad held a remarkable 100 percent detection and conviction rate for some of the most serious crimes committed.

“I love that he was described by a top psychologist as a 'bear of a man' for his strength and dedication to his work in policing.”

Bob's youngest son, Joseph, 25, a Leeds University PhD student, said: "My dad's lifetime of achievements alone is sufficient to be remembered with the utmost pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I am fortunate enough to have known his love, not just as a dad but also as a best friend.

“Through his work and my own, which he supported dearly, he will live on in the lives that he worked tirelessly to change for the better."

Sheron added that Bob was well respected by the police and even with the media, noting that he appreciated the work of journalists.

Leeds-based TV documentary maker Andrew Sheldon, who worked with Bob for over 35 years and was a close friend, added that Bob “instinctively” knew the link between the investigation and the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew said: “On camera, he had a face that carried the kind of lines that you don’t get from sitting behind a desk, presenting as tough, gruff, and sharp, but also deeply human, with a turn of phrase everyone related to. It made the public believe he would bring bad people to justice.”

Bob's best friend, ex-Detective Sergeant Tim Grogan called him “the detective's detective.”

“In commanding murder investigations his steady, patient personality shone through and bred a quiet confidence amongst the team who, it is no exaggeration to say, worshipped him,” said Grogan.

He also described him as the “very best of men.”