Determined father with MND completes Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon raising over £50,000 for charity

A determined father who suffers with motor neuron disease (MND) has revealed how he ran his first ever marathon whilst raising £50,000 in the process.

Andy Vaughton, 47, completed the Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon 26-mile slog using a run-walk strategy in five hours and 46 minutes.

The father of three - who was diagnosed with MND four years ago - ran with special slings for his arms to prevent them from cramping up.

He raised the huge sum of cash for My Name'5 Doddie Foundation - a charity which helps support those who suffer with the diseases.

Andy Vaughton and wife Susie Vaughton.

Andy said: "It was painful, but it was also a privilege - there are so many people who'd give anything to be able to do this."

"This is about showing that it's still possible to do something meaningful with the time you have.

"I've been lucky that the disease progressed slowly but I know it won't stay that way forever.

"There will come a time when I can't do this - so I did it now, while I still can.

"I'd aimed to come in under six hours, so to get round in that time - with everything going on physically - felt like a big achievement."

To run the race Andy needed special slings to support his arms when running as he can no longer lift his arms for long periods due to losing significant arm function.

The former consultant anaesthetist completed the run using a run-walk strategy - he ran for a period before slowing down to walking pace to catch his breath before setting off running again.

He was supported by a team of his friends and family along the way known as 'Andy's Army'.

Whilst he ran the marathon he said he "thought of someone affected by MND" with every mile which kept him going.

Since the race Andy, of Poole, in Dorset, says his legs have been "pretty sore".

He said: "I've had a decent dose of fatigue but overall, not too bad.

"I've been able to rest and reflect, which has actually been a lovely part of the process. The body aches, but the sense of achievement is worth every step."

Andy has also raised over £46,000 for My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

The charity was set up by founded in 2017 by Scottish rugby icon Doddie Weir following his MND diagnosis.

Andy has revealed he was personally contacted by Doddie shortly after his diagnosis - a call he describes as "life-changing".

The ex- says training for events like the Leeds Marathon gives him structure and hope.

Andy's wife Susie Tate, 46, says the experience has brought both grief and perspective for the couple and their three sons Charlie, 15, Sam, 13, and Jack, 12.

She said: "We've had to accept a very different life to the one we planned.

"Andy's approach has been extraordinary - even on the hardest days, he reminds me we're still here and we still have each other."

In 2021 Andy revealed his world 'crumbled' when he was diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

Coming from a medical background Andy said he knew exactly what he was facing.

He said: "It was utterly devastating - your whole life collapses in on itself. "

Before his diagnosis the former consultant anaesthetist was fit and healthy enjoying climbing, running, skiing and playing rugby with his local club and university team.

Andy has revealed the first signs of the disease came as far back as 2010 when he noticed twitching in his muscles.

In 2016 he also suffered a serious skiing accident where his symptoms escalated.

The father said he has cramps, tremors, and weakness in his hands - at first, he put it down to nerve damage and underwent surgery in 2020, but the problems didn't go away.

Andy said: "I started noticing little things. I couldn't open jars as easily, I lost an arm wrestle I'd normally win.

"Eventually, I couldn't ignore it."

It wasn't until 2021 - during the height of the COVID pandemic - that he was told he likely had MND alone in a consultation room.

A second opinion and further tests confirmed the diagnosis.

The average life expectancy after a person is diagnosed is around three years.

Recalling the moment Andy said: "I could see the look on the consultant's face.

"He said 'I'm really sorry it's motor neuron disease' - I held it together until I got to the car then I just broke down.

"It affects everything your family, friends, work, the future you thought you had."

Andy attempted to return to work but eventually had to step away, focusing instead on spending time with his wife, Susie, and their children.

The father said: "There's a period where you live between two lives.

"Your old one, and the new one you never asked for.