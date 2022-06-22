Devastated family pay tribute to 'most caring' woman who died in horror crash in Yorkshire

Alice Birchall, 22, died after her crashed with an Audi in Leeds, on Saturday night.

The driver of the Audi, a 34-year-old man, and an eight-year-old girl who was also in the car, received serious injuries and remain in hospital, police said.

But paramedics were unable to save Alice, who later died in hospital.

In a heartbreaking tribute, loved ones revealed it was the second tragedy to hit the family after Alice and her youngster sister Amy lost both parents at a young age.

Her family said history graduate Alice 'matured quickly' and assumed the role of guardian of her little sister.

She had just secured her dream job working in fine jewellery but tragically died just two weeks before she was due to start.

In an touching tribute, her heartbroken family said Alice was the happiest she had ever been with her whole future in front of her.

In a statement released by police, they said: "This incident has left Amy devastated at the loss of her guardian but more importantly her best friend.

"The whole family is in shock and have no words that could truly understand the cruelty of the situation. Alice deserved so much better than what happened.

"Alice was the most caring and considerate young women you would ever wish to meet. The passing of both her mum and dad at a young age meant that Alice matured quickly and became a guardian to her younger sister Amy.

"She protected Amy with her whole heart and cared for her so very well. Alice is loved by more than an army of people.

"Alice’s life was finally coming together, she had graduated from university with a history degree and she had just secured her dream job working in fine jewellery, which she was due to start in two weeks’ time."

West Yorkshire Police said Alice was driving a grey Nissan Juke at the time, while the other car involved was a a grey Audi RS Q3.

A force spokesman said the incident was being investigated by officers from its major collision enquiry team who have appealed for witnesses.