Developer and councillor to appeal after plans for 67 homes in Hutton Cranswick refused

The Williamsfield Developments site in Hutton Cranswick

Councillors voted 11 to one at the meeting last Thursday, backing officers’ recommendation of refusal for Coun Paul Lisseter’s Williamsfield Developments scheme.

At the meeting Coun John Whittle said he thought the officers had it “absolutely right”.

The scheme – which sparked 30 objections – was an amended resubmission of an application, which was refused in 2018 and dismissed on appeal in 2019.

Councillor Paul Lisseter

Officers said the plans – an extension to a scheme which has already seen 30 homes built – was contrary to the Local Plan.

However, Coun Lisseter said homes on his site were more affordable than others in the village, and would be built to high energy efficient standards.

Coun Lisseter said there was a local shortfall in housing. He said: "The council basically claim there isn't a need for extra land in Hutton Cranswick at the moment.