All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Developer proposes to build new apartments on site of 2012 landslide in Whitby that led to demolition of row of fishermen's cottages

A new plan for apartments at the site of the 2012 Whitby landslip has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council for consideration.
By Anttoni James Numminen
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:46 BST

An application has been submitted for five new homes on Aelfleda Terrace, Whitby, which was the site of a landslip in 2012 resulting in the demolition of a 19th-century terrace of fishermen’s cottages.

Aelfleda Terrace is located on the ridge of Whitby’s East Cliff and has views across the harbour and the Abbey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kris Blake of Abbeyfield Developments Ltd has proposed the construction of three townhouses as well as two basement apartments.

The aftermath of the landslideThe aftermath of the landslide
The aftermath of the landslide

It follows a previous application by Mr Blake which proposed the construction of eight holiday apartments on Aelfleda Terrace, three more than were originally on the site.

However, in July last year, councillors voted to reject the scheme due to the increased number of apartments as well as over concerns about parking and the increase of holiday accommodation in Whitby.

According to documents submitted by Mr Blake, the new proposal “addresses all of the concerns raised when assessing the previous application” and also state that the five apartments would comply with national space standards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The design “aims to respect the scale, detail, and materials of the existing context whilst providing contemporary living space for the occupants,” according to the documents.

The fishermen's cottages were cleared from the unsafe siteThe fishermen's cottages were cleared from the unsafe site
The fishermen's cottages were cleared from the unsafe site

The revised scheme will provide a “more domestic aesthetic” that is “sympathetic to but does not mimic the existing residential context”.

The application states: “We feel that by carefully considering the proportion of the openings the new development will settle within the context of the conservation area in an appropriate way.”

The proposed homes, which will provide “contemporary internal spaces”, will seek to enhance the area by “filling the street gap following the demolition of the ‘at risk’ houses on the site”.

No date has been set for a decision on the application which is currently pending consideration with the local planning authority.

Related topics:WhitbyDeveloper