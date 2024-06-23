Developers rapped over providing "zero" affordable homes in Yorkshire Wolds village
Permission was granted in July 2019 to build 39 homes, including seven affordable dwellings, on the former Clackna Farm site in Kilham, more recently home to an agricultural machinery dealership.
However developers Marble Homes told East Riding Council this year "the affordable housing requirement previously agreed would render the development unviable in the current economic landscape".
Council officers accepted figures put forward by developers, but councillors meeting at County Hall, Beverley, to discuss revised plans, including two extra homes, were unconvinced.
The parish council and residents also objected, with one telling councillors: "The council shouldn't adapt policies, simply to ensure developers make a profit."
Councillor Leo Hammond proposed deferring to allow officers to negotiate with developers, with councillors given the final decision.
He said he was unhappy about the proposals for "zero per cent" affordable housing when "usually it's 80 to 100 per cent when it's outside development limits", adding: "I'm personally not happy with it at all, Kilham is a very nice village, a high-quality area where many people want to live."
But Coun Thomas Robson said it wasn't a "matter of negotiation" and they were being "fobbed off" and needed to send a "clear message".
He said: "Most of the site is in a conservation area. There's objections from Kilham parish council and residents. The only thing that made it acceptable to residents was some affordable housing - and now they are going to take that away."
Councillors voted nine to four for deferral.