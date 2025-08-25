Diana Brittan on Operation Midland ten years on: Allegations never utterly go away

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was only a matter of weeks since she’d lost her husband Leon and Lady Diana Brittan was making her way through a pile of condolence letters when the police arrived unexpectedly at her door.

Within minutes, any ability to grieve for her beloved Lord Brittan of Spennithorne, was put on hold. A number of officers began searching her home in Westminster - and more descended on her country property in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

She still describes that day, in March 2015, as one of the “most awful of my life”, with the ramifications having lingered on for over a decade.

Leon Brittan, pictured aged 41 as Minister of State at the Home Office and Conservative MP for Cleveland and Whitby, with his wife Diana outside the Marylebone Register Office, where they were married. Photo: PA

“The real problem about allegations, because of the internet, is you can argue they never utterly go away,” reflects Lady Brittan, ten years on. “One thing I haven’t interrogated is the internet but my view is that once things are out there, they stay there.”

Lord Brittan, who was formerly a Conservative MP in Yorkshire, was one of a number of public figures falsely accused of being part of a VIP paedophile ring.

Detectives from Operation Midland, set up by the Metropolitan Police in response to what are now known to be untrue claims made by the fantasist Carl Beech, raided his homes as part of their investigation into the fake allegations. The probe ended in 2016 without a single arrest.

“Dealing with death and grief is one thing. But dealing with accusations that come after a person’s death of the nature of which they were is entirely another,” Lady Brittan says. “In my case, you had to suspend grief because there was no time to grieve.

Lady Diana Brittan, the widow of former home secretary Leon Brittan. Photo: PA/House of Commons

“After his death there was a tsunami of publicity and so I had to try and do my very best in those first few months and years to do what I could to restore his reputation because I knew and my family knew that these accusations were false…At that time, in 2015, I had no idea what was going to happen but all I could do was to try to firefight as much as I could.”

To Lady Brittan, her husband carried “an extraordinarily interesting rare mixture of being highly intelligent but also very funny”.

He believed, she says, that having a good education was one of the keys to life, and it is why she launched the Brittan Scholarship in his memory, at Teeside University, where her husband was the first Chancellor.

She reminisces fondly on the time they spent in North Yorkshire together, walking in the Yorkshire Dales with police protection officers in tow.

Lord Brittan was a high-profile public figure, who had started his working life as a barrister. He was MP for Cleveland and Whitby from 1974 to 1983 and then for Richmond until 1988. Lord Brittan became the youngest Home Secretary since Winston Churchill and later spent a decade in Brussels as one of the UK’s European commissioners.

He died aged 75 after a long battle with cancer in January 2015, six weeks before police appeared at Lady Brittan’s door.

“I froze to the spot in the room I’m now currently sitting in when the search took place…I didn’t feel I was treated as a vulnerable individual, recently bereaved of a certain age,” she says, having told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme earlier this year that she felt like “an accessory to a crime”.

She takes particular exception to the police force publicly saying they believed Beech’s claims to be “credible and true”.

“Those three words are just the most appalling,” she tells The Yorkshire Post. “Because it meant the people who were accused…were (assumed) guilty…until ‘proved innocent’ and that was something I had to deal with - that and the pressure of the press.”

In 2019, Beech was jailed for 18 years for what a judge called his “cruel and callous” lies.

Only then, Lady Brittan says, did she feel like she could start to grieve for her husband. But still, she does not feel a full sense of “closure” and earlier this year spoke of how her trust in the Met and the police watchdog had been “severely undermined” after an investigation into an officer over his handling of false claims against her husband was dropped.

“There were a lot of huge mistakes in (the police) operation,” she reflects now, “which were discovered by Sir Richard Henriques (in his report) but you can argue that not a single police officer has ever been held to account.”

Lady Brittan, who was a magistrate in the City of London for many years, continues: “We upheld the rule of the law and we believed in the mantra that you’re innocent until you’re proven guilty. We hoped that the information that the police gave us was accurate and truthful. (This) has dented my own faith certainly in the Metropolitan Police force but it’s also dented my faith in the people who are set up to regulate.”

False allegations, she says, may only be small in number but can have “devastating effects”.