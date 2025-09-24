Dickie Bird: Family and friends remember 'legend' who was admired worldwide

He was a man known the cricketing world over, a man recognised as often on the streets of Perth as doing his shopping on the market in his hometown of Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dickie Bird’s sister said the cricket umpiring legend was “Barnsley through and through”, following his death at the age of 92.

Bird was described as “Mr Barnsley” by friends who remembered how he never left the South Yorkshire town he loved, despite his worldwide sporting fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His sister, Marjorie Wyatt, said yesterday: “Dickie was always proud of putting Barnsley on the map – he was Barnsley through and through.

Cricket Umpire Legend Dickie Bird celebrates his 90th Birthday at Headingley Stadium Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 19th April 2023

“I would wash his cricket whites and his famous white flat cap, and he always appreciated that they would be immaculate and he would be turned out the best.

"He was very caring and used to bring us home souvenirs.”

“What I will remember most about him was that he was always good at making decisions.”

Sculptor Graham Ibbeson paid tribute to Bird at the statue he created of the umpire, which has stood close to Barnsley town centre since 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

File photo dated 14-03-2008 of former Test umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird who has died at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club have announced. Issue date: Tuesday September 23, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire.

Mr Ibbeson said: “He was the heart and soul of this town, and he never moved.”

He said finding out about Bird’s death was “like a punch to the stomach”.

Mr Ibbeson described how he spent six weeks with Bird in the studio and they became good friends, despite him being a “pain in the backside” and like a “daft uncle”.

He said: “We talked for six weeks, we laughed for six weeks and we moaned for six weeks.

"We got to know each other and he became a close friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every time I saw him after that, I couldn’t help it but I went up and cuddled Dickie. He loved Barnsley and Barnsley loved him.”

Asked what he would miss about his friend, Mr Ibbeson said: “His humour, his friendliness and his accessibility.

"There were no airs and graces to Dickie. Right across the board, he treated everybody the same.”

Mr Ibbeson recalled how the-then Prince of Wales, now the King, met Bird in 2012 at the bronze statue, which features the umpire’s classic pose – giving a batsman out with a finger in the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird said at the time that he was “humbled” to meet Charles in his home town and how the Royal visitor discussed England’s recent test series against Pakistan.

Stephen Taylor said Dickie Bird was a “true legend” as he laid flowers at the statue on Tuesday.

He said he had known Bird “as far back as I can remember”, especially when he used to work as a market trader in the town.

He said: “I always met him on Barnsley market, walking round the shops. A fantastic bloke and a fantastic umpire.

“He was through and through Barnsley. Mr Barnsley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Barnsley Dave Leech said: “Dickie was a global sporting icon, a wonderful ambassador for Barnsley and a friend to anyone he met.”

Sir Geoffrey Boycott also paid tribute to his friend of 70 years.

The England and Yorkshire batting great struck up an enduring friendship with Bird when they were playing for Barnsley Cricket Club in the 1950s.

The 84-year-old recalled how Bird used to insist on calling him ‘Gerald’, despite his protestations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would say, ‘my name’s not Gerald, it’s Geoffrey’,” said Boycott, writing in the Telegraph.

“It made no difference telling him because he would then say, ‘OK, put the gloves on for me Gerald’.

Boycott revealed he last saw Bird earlier this summer. “We chatted at Scarborough and Headingley. Dickie was getting about, and appeared happy and in good health,” he added.

“He passed away in his sleep, and I am glad he went that way, nice and peacefully, rather than suffering for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dickie was a character and he was always fun. He was respected, admired and loved. He will be given a fond farewell. Yorkshire are playing at Headingley on Wednesday and we will all be thinking of Dickie.”

Former England captain Graham Gooch remembered with a smile the time he hit the beloved umpire with a straight drive against Australia at Old Trafford in 1985.

“He tried to get out of the way of the straight drive – but of course it hit him straight on the ankle,” Gooch told talkSPORT.

“He wasn’t averse to making a bit of a song and dance about things and he had to go off for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all remember him as a fantastic umpire, a brilliant umpire, well respected by players and fans all over the world.”

Bird umpired his first county match in 1970 and stood in the first of 66 Test matches three years later. He also umpired three World Cup finals.

Yorkshire, where he was appointed president in 2014, announced his death “with profound sadness”.

He signed for Yorkshire Cricket Club in 1956 and joined Leicestershire in 1959, before retiring due to injury and becoming an umpire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicestershire CCC said: “He represented the Foxes in the early 1960s, scoring over 1,000 runs in his debut season.

"A true cricketing icon whose contribution to the game will never be forgotten.”

He also played for Barnsley Cricket Club as a teenager with Michael Parkinson as well as Geoffrey Boycott.