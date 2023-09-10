Dog diagnosed with bone cancer who has only a few weeks to live in need of a foster home as Yorkshire animal charity launches urgent appeal
Zeta, a nine-year-old German Shepherd-Malinois crossbreed, was recently diagnosed with bone cancer that is progressing quickly. Sadly there is no life-saving treatment available.
The RSPCA’s Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch has been caring for Zeta at its rehoming centre in Moor Knoll Lane in East Ardsley since July this year. She was brought in by one of the charity’s inspectors after being signed over by her previous owner who couldn’t afford veterinary care.
Soon after she arrived, the team noticed she was limping and she was checked by their vet, who found a large lump on her back right leg. Further tests sadly confirmed she has incurable bone cancer which cannot be treated and was given a prognosis of a few weeks.
The RSPCA branch, a self-funding charity, raised more than £600 for Zeta’s initial x-rays and consultations, thanks to its generous supporters. She is currently receiving palliative care and pain relief and being closely monitored.
An urgent foster home to allow Zeta to live her remaining weeks away from a kennel environment, is now being sought by the RSPCA. All her food and any treatment will be provided and funded by the branch during this time.
Zeta will need a calm foster home without any other pets, preferably with people who work from home so they can spend lots of time with her and monitor her health. She can only live with children over the age of 16 as little is known about her background and how she might be around youngsters.
A quiet environment where she is not running or jumping around is also essential.
Prospective fosterers will need to live relatively close to the Leeds/Wakefield area and have access to their own transport to bring Zeta to the centre when needed - ideally up to an hour away at most.
Animal care manager at the centre, Megan Rattray, said: “Zeta is such a sweet and affectionate dog who loves fuss and attention, especially belly rubs and chin scratches. She really loved her walks but these have had to be reduced since she was diagnosed to just one, 15-minute outing a day, which she still enjoys.
“We were overwhelmed with the support we received from our supporters and the local community to help fund her extensive treatment when she first arrived here.
“We know it’s a big ask of anyone to take on a terminally ill dog, especially as she has some specific requirements, but we really hope there’s a family out there who can offer Zeta a warm and loving home for her remaining weeks.”
Anyone who thinks they can offer Zeta a foster home should complete an application form available on the charity’s website.
The West Yorkshire rehoming centre has thanked generous animal lovers for supporting its recent Veterinary Bills Appeal which has helped to fund treatment for Zeta and five other animals who have come into the branch’s care needing treatment for various conditions. 82 per cent of the £3,000 target has now been reached.