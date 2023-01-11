Do you want to save an animal’s life? You can adopt any animal whether that is a dog, a cat or even a pig and a chicken.

Yorkshire is renowned for being an animal-friendly region with many of its residents being pet owners and many Yorkshire locals are eager to adopt rather than shop to give abandoned animals the love and shelter they deserve. However, the decision to adopt should not be taken lightly; a lot of research must be done before action is taken including information about the breed, the background of this particular animal and how they will fit into your family unit.

Many adoption centres and charities can offer the relevant information needed for those who wish to rehome an animal. With the variety of abandoned and homeless animals available for adoption, research is vital to find out more about how to care for each species.

As much as you should choose a pet that will be suitable for your family, it is also important for animals to be allocated to someone who is best suited for them to make sure both the animal and owner are happy. Every animal has been through a unique experience and this might mean they will need extra training or time to settle in, so may need patience.

Dogs await to be adopted at a shelter. (Pic credit: Etienne Torbey / AFP via Getty Images)

Best animal rescue centres in Yorkshire where you can adopt a pet

Good Life Dog Rescue

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 133 reviews.

Address: Pinn Fold, Great N Rd, Leeds LS25 4AG.

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: 11.30am to 3pm

Wednesdays: 11.30am to 3.30pm

Thursday to Sunday: 11.30am to 3pm

Blue Cross Rehoming Centre, Thirsk

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 142 reviews.

Address: Parklands, Station Road, Topcliffe, Thirsk YO7 3SE.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Hull Animal Welfare Trust

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 293 reviews.

Address: Sunnydene Animal Shelter, Pinfold, South Cave HU15 2HE.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 11am to 2pm

RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 323 reviews.

Address: Moor Knoll Ln, East Ardsley, Wakefield WF3 2DX.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesdays: 11am to 3pm

Wednesdays: Closed

Thursday to Sunday: 11am to 3pm

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 514 reviews.

Address: The Stables, Todwick Rd, North Anston, Sheffield S25 3SE.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: 11am to 3pm

Dogs Trust Leeds

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 992 reviews.

Address: Woodlands Farm, York St, Leeds LS15 4NL.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesdays: 12pm to 4pm

Wednesdays: Closed

Thursdays: 12pm to 4pm

Fridays: Closed

Saturdays and Sundays: 12pm to 4pm

Yorkshire Cat Rescue

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 245 reviews.

Address: Lower Pierce Close, Cross Roads, Keighley BD22 9AQ.

Opening hours (by appointment only)

Mondays and Tuesdays: 1pm to 4pm

Wednesdays: Closed

Thursdays and Fridays: 1pm to 4pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 10.30am to 4pm

Mayflower Sanctuary

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 411 reviews.

Address: Bawtry, Doncaster DN10 6QJ.

Opening hours (by appointment only)

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm

Mill House Animal Sanctuary

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 159 reviews.

Address: Mill House, 2 Mayfield Rd, Sheffield S10 4PR.

Opening hours