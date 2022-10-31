Pet and family lifestyle expert, author, artist, conservationist and animal welfare advocate, Colleen Paige has established multiple national awareness days to save animals and raise awareness of animal adoption: National Cat Day, National Dog Day, National Puppy Day, National Pet Day and National Wildlife Day.

The following cat rescue centres are mostly independently owned and take in a variety of cat breeds.

A rescue kitten. (Pic credit: Frank Reid)

Cat rescue centres in Yorkshire

Yorkshire Cat Rescue

This cat rescue has 4.7 stars on Google with 242 reviews.

Address: Lower Pierce Close, Cross Roads, Keighley, BD22 9AQ.

Phone number: 01535 647184

Harrogate Cat Rescue

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 23 reviews.

Address: 14 Nydd Vale Road, Nydd Vale Terrace, Harrogate, HG1 5HA.

Greenleaf Animal Rescue

It has a rating of 3.7 stars on Google with 71 reviews.

Address: Shipley, BD18 3QN.

Phone number: 0113 486 9770

Blue Cross rehoming centre, Thirsk

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 139 reviews.

Address: Parklands, Station Road, Topcliffe, Thirsk, YO7 3SE.

Phone number: 0300 777 1540

Cats Protection - York Adoption Centre

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 34 reviews.

Address: 582 Huntington Road, Huntington, York, YO32 9QA.

Phone number: 01904 760 356

Allerton Cat Rescue

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 172 reviews.

Address: 258 Allerton Road, Allerton, Bradford, BD15 7QX.

Rain Rescue

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 75 reviews.

Address: Summerfield Lodge, Moat Lane, Wickersley, Rotherham, S66 1DZ.

Phone number: 01709 247777

Caring For Cats Yorkshire & Humber

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 58 reviews.

Address: York Road, Market Weighton, York, YO43 3EE.

Phone number: 01430 872612

Mayflower Sanctuary

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 407 reviews.

Address: Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QJ.

Phone number: 01302 711330

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 496 reviews.

Address: The Stables, Todwick Road, North Anston, Sheffield, S25 3SE.

Phone number: 01909 564399

Pawprints Cat Rescue

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 59 reviews.

Address: 27 Deneside Mount, Bradford, BD5 9QF.

Heronbank Cat Rescue

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 26 reviews.

Address: Gatehouse enterprise centre, Unit 24, Albert Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield, HD1 3QD.

