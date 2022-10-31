Where can I adopt a cat in Yorkshire? Here are 12 cat rescue centres in the region where you can save a cat’s life
Ahead of National Cat Day, we have compiled a list of cat rescue centres in Yorkshire.
The cost of living crisis has increased the need for the welfare of cats and other animals, particularly in an animal friendly region like Yorkshire.
Pet and family lifestyle expert, author, artist, conservationist and animal welfare advocate, Colleen Paige has established multiple national awareness days to save animals and raise awareness of animal adoption: National Cat Day, National Dog Day, National Puppy Day, National Pet Day and National Wildlife Day.
The following cat rescue centres are mostly independently owned and take in a variety of cat breeds.
Cat rescue centres in Yorkshire
Yorkshire Cat Rescue
This cat rescue has 4.7 stars on Google with 242 reviews.
Address: Lower Pierce Close, Cross Roads, Keighley, BD22 9AQ.
Phone number: 01535 647184
Harrogate Cat Rescue
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 23 reviews.
Address: 14 Nydd Vale Road, Nydd Vale Terrace, Harrogate, HG1 5HA.
Greenleaf Animal Rescue
It has a rating of 3.7 stars on Google with 71 reviews.
Address: Shipley, BD18 3QN.
Phone number: 0113 486 9770
Blue Cross rehoming centre, Thirsk
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 139 reviews.
Address: Parklands, Station Road, Topcliffe, Thirsk, YO7 3SE.
Phone number: 0300 777 1540
Cats Protection - York Adoption Centre
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 34 reviews.
Address: 582 Huntington Road, Huntington, York, YO32 9QA.
Phone number: 01904 760 356
Allerton Cat Rescue
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 172 reviews.
Address: 258 Allerton Road, Allerton, Bradford, BD15 7QX.
Rain Rescue
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 75 reviews.
Address: Summerfield Lodge, Moat Lane, Wickersley, Rotherham, S66 1DZ.
Phone number: 01709 247777
Caring For Cats Yorkshire & Humber
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 58 reviews.
Address: York Road, Market Weighton, York, YO43 3EE.
Phone number: 01430 872612
Mayflower Sanctuary
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 407 reviews.
Address: Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QJ.
Phone number: 01302 711330
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 496 reviews.
Address: The Stables, Todwick Road, North Anston, Sheffield, S25 3SE.
Phone number: 01909 564399
Pawprints Cat Rescue
It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 59 reviews.
Address: 27 Deneside Mount, Bradford, BD5 9QF.
Heronbank Cat Rescue
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 26 reviews.
Address: Gatehouse enterprise centre, Unit 24, Albert Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield, HD1 3QD.
Phone number: 07421 082182