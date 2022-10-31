There are lots of orphaned cats and kittens who need homes and plenty of resources for people who want to educate themselves about the adoption process. Some of these cafes can offer advice for people who are looking to adopt.

Every rescue has its own story and there are plenty of rescues and charities in Yorkshire where you can find out how to take care of cats and kittens, particularly those that have come from abusive backgrounds and as such need extra care. Taking care of a pet is a huge responsibility and involves a lot of research but the knowledge that you have saved a feline’s life will make it that much more rewarding.

But if you’re not in the market for adopting a cat, why not visit one of these cafes for a cup of coffee and cat cuddles.

Kitty Cafe, Leeds. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Four Yorkshire cafes where you can cuddle cats

The Cat's Whiskers

This cafe is located in a stunning Grade II listed building in the heart of historic city York with views of York Minster.

The only cat cafe in York, at The Cat’s Whiskers you can order hot and cold drinks, cakes and snacks whilst being surrounded by friendly cats.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google.

Address: 46 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LF.

Opening hours:

Mondays, Wednesday to Saturday: 10.45am to 6pm

Tuesdays: Closed

Sundays: 10.45am to 4.45pm

Kitty Cafe

This cafe started in Nottingham and became so popular that the owners set up another cafe in Leeds.

It’s not just a cafe, the mission behind it is to make sure that every kitten, regardless of its background, finds a loving home and has a healthy life. As well as being a cafe where you can cuddle these cats, Kitty Cafe also serves as a rescue centre.

With its comfy chairs, delicious food, refreshing drinks and of course adorable group of cats, this cafe has been very popular with locals and visitors alike.

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google.

Address: 8-9 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS1 6BZ.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 10am to 6pm

Saturdays: 10am to 8pm

Sundays: 10am to 6pm

Steampuss Cat Lounge

The cafe houses 15 adorable, furry felines and is located on Bar Street in the heart of Scarborough town centre.

It has a friendly, laid-back atmosphere where you can spend an hour or so with the cats, whilst enjoying some delicious homemade treats and drinks.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google.

Address: 22 Bar Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HT.

Opening hours:

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Saturday: 10am to 5pm

Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Tabby Teas

At Tabby Teas, there are 10 permanent furry rescue cats and the goal is to offer a relaxing and calming environment for both visitors and cars. This venue is perfect for everyone, whether you are coming as a group of friends, or coming along on your own, cuddles are provided.

Tabby Teas works with two local charities, Mill House Animal Sanctuary and Cat-ching Sheffield and they help the owners pick the right cats for the cafe to make sure they are all happy and healthy. You can also adopt a cat from Mill House through Tabby Teas.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google.

Address: 7 Cemetery Road, Highfield, Sheffield, S11 8FJ.

Opening hours:

Mondays: Closed

