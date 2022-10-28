It’s National Cat Day on Saturday, October 29, which is often observed to raise awareness of cat adoption. The cost of living crisis has increased the need for the welfare of cats and other animals, particularly in an animal friendly region like Yorkshire.

The awareness day was founded by pet and family lifestyle expert, author, artist, conservationist and animal welfare advocate, Colleen Paige. She has also established many other national awareness days to save animals including National Dog Day, National Puppy Day, National Pet Day and National Wildlife Day.

The following cat rescue centres are mostly independently owned and take in a variety of cat breeds.

A rescue kitten. (Pic credit: Frank Reid)

Cat rescue centres in Yorkshire

Yorkshire Cat Rescue

This cat rescue has 4.7 stars on Google with 242 reviews.

Address: Lower Pierce Close, Cross Roads, Keighley, BD22 9AQ.

Phone number: 01535 647184

Harrogate Cat Rescue

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 23 reviews.

Address: 14 Nydd Vale Road, Nydd Vale Terrace, Harrogate, HG1 5HA.

Greenleaf Animal Rescue

It has a rating of 3.7 stars on Google with 71 reviews.

Address: Shipley, BD18 3QN.

Phone number: 0113 486 9770

Blue Cross rehoming centre, Thirsk

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 139 reviews.

Address: Parklands, Station Road, Topcliffe, Thirsk, YO7 3SE.

Phone number: 0300 777 1540

Cats Protection - York Adoption Centre

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 34 reviews.

Address: 582 Huntington Road, Huntington, York, YO32 9QA.

Phone number: 01904 760 356

Allerton Cat Rescue

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 172 reviews.

Address: 258 Allerton Road, Allerton, Bradford, BD15 7QX.

Rain Rescue

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 75 reviews.

Address: Summerfield Lodge, Moat Lane, Wickersley, Rotherham, S66 1DZ.

Phone number: 01709 247777

Caring For Cats Yorkshire & Humber

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 58 reviews.

Address: York Road, Market Weighton, York, YO43 3EE.

Phone number: 01430 872612

Mayflower Sanctuary

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 407 reviews.

Address: Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QJ.

Phone number: 01302 711330

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 496 reviews.

Address: The Stables, Todwick Road, North Anston, Sheffield, S25 3SE.

Phone number: 01909 564399

Pawprints Cat Rescue

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 59 reviews.

Address: 27 Deneside Mount, Bradford, BD5 9QF.

Heronbank Cat Rescue

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 26 reviews.

Address: Gatehouse enterprise centre, Unit 24, Albert Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield, HD1 3QD.

