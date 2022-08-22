Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smudge and Bean, a pair of seven-month-olf tabby kittens, were rescued by the RSPCA after they were taken to vets over a prolonged period of time with serious injuries. The charity came to believe the injuries were not accidental and rescued them.

Smudge had several rib fractures of different ages, plus a canine fracture and a fracture of her right femur. Her brother Bean had similar injuries and was also taken to the Blue Cross with head trauma, a broken tail, a left hind femoral fracture, three fractured ribs and a possible dislocated jaw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, thanks to work by RSPCA York, Harrogate and District Branch, the two cats are doing well and have learned to trust people once again.

Bean is enjoying life after being rehomed

Smudge was rehomed to Alice and Nik Puleo in York and now lives with another feline friend, Milly.

Alice said: “She is a lovely cat and has settled in so well with our other cat. She’s such a character. We are so grateful to the RSPCA and all the individuals who helped her throughout her rescue and treatment. She is so friendly and trusting, you really wouldn’t know she has been through such an ordeal and I’ve no doubt that this is due to the kind people who spent time with her throughout her rescue to regain her trust."

“She didn’t purr at all when we first adopted her, which we thought was understandable after having suffered broken ribs. However, now she purrs every day and it’s super loud. It’s amazing after everything she has been through, it just shows that animals are so forgiving.”

Alice and Nik, who rehomed her last year, said Smudge initially had some issues eating after losing her canine tooth, but they were able to find some food which she could eat more easily and they even roast a chicken twice a week to spoil both their cats.

Smudge is now a lot happier

Alice added: “For a while we were worried that we wouldn’t be able to let her outside. She wouldn’t pay attention, or she’d get spooked and dart off too easily. It seemed like her kittenhood had been stolen from her which meant that she hadn't fully grown up yet but thankfully, she has settled now and grown up a bit and she’s started going outside and exploring.

“I find it really hard to comprehend what has happened to her. She’s such a friendly and cuddly cat and she’s done so well considering what has happened to her.”

Bean was rehomed to Jaime Chapman and Rhys Williams who live just outside of York in Acomb. It has been one year since they adopted Bean and the much-loved cat has settled into the family very well.

Jaime said: “Bean is quite a character. He loves sitting on the windowsill watching the world go by and he even plays fetch like a dog. He likes to pretend he doesn’t need attention but then he follows you around the house and won’t leave you alone. He’s very bonded to us, especially his dad Rhys as he plays with him a lot and I get all the cuddles.

Bean and his new owner Jaime

“I really do love him. I’ve had cats all my life but Bean was my first cat as an adult and I’m obsessed with him. He really doesn’t let what happened to him affect him. You would think with his injuries that he wouldn’t be much of a climber and that his tail and leg injuries would have affected his balance.

"He can be a bit of a clutz and maybe not as agile as other cats I’ve had, but he doesn’t let it stop him. He loves climbing. Hearing what has happened to him is quite surprising knowing the cat we have now, I’m just super proud of him and his sister.”

Jaime also thought he may be shy around people but he is friendly with every person he meets and also likes other cats. Jaime will take Bean outside and he likes to have playdates with her neighbours’ cats.