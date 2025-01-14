Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly: Meet Graeme Hall ‘the Dogfather’ who hails from Yorkshire

A deaf dalmatian, a cocker spaniel who steals trees and a dog who can’t be trusted off its lead - that’s just the first episode of the new series of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly. Yorkshire-born presenter and dog trainer Graeme Hall is back for Series 7 of his popular Channel 5 show.

Graeme, who was born in Goole, said each dog and owner is unique, which is shown through the unusual scenarios he finds himself in.

“How do you communicate with a deaf dog? Well, not by talking. No spoiler,” joked Graeme.

“But I'll give you a clue as to what happened. We communicated in another way.”

In the series, Graeme also meets a reality TV star who is embarrassed because when his dog is let off the lead in parks, he chases ducks.

“And then people recognise him, it’s all very embarrassing.”

Graeme went from studying languages at university in Hull and Leeds to being recognised across the UK and now in Australia with his series Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia.

Graeme said: “It's been really well received. People seem to love it.”

There’s nothing that seems to phase the down-to-earth Yorkshireman.

Graeme said: “We had a Cocker Spaniel who was, well, you know how dogs like to pick up sticks.

“Well, he would run around the woods and he'd pick up trees. And I saw him uproot a whole sapling. And, you know, you stood there watching him thinking, mate, you're never going to pull that out off the ground. And he did. And then ran around with it.

Four feet sticking out each side. I couldn't believe it.”

Is a ‘bad dog’ the owners’ fault?

Graeme said: “Well, no, not really. And I wouldn't say bad dogs. However, what I would say is there is this thing of saying, oh, there's no such thing as a bad dog. It's always down to the owners. Well, in Dogs Behaving Badly, there's an awful lot of teaching owners how to do it or indeed pointing out the thing that they've missed, which quite often turns out to be kind of obvious.”

Graeme said a lot of people watch the show feeling smug.

He said: “I think that's kind of the fun of the show because you sit watching it thinking, hey, oh, I'm glad my dog doesn't do that.

“God, look at that. I'm glad I'm not you. So there's that going on. But then there's the like, oh, I can see what you're doing wrong. And I think it's easy when you know, you see the telly and you see the key points, don't you, that I've seen.”

Graeme is sympathetic to owners because he said it is always harder when you’re so close to your own dog to see what the issue is.

He added: “What I would say is some people do end up with a really tricky dog to deal with. “They've been dealt a tricky hand of cards. And so I don't, I never judge people.

“People say there’s no such thing as a bad dog. Well, they haven't met some of the dogs I've met, is all I would say.

“I wouldn't call them bad but they can be some pretty troubled dogs or some pretty insistent dogs and it's not easy for people but is it mainly down to the owners.”