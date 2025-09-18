Dogs rescued from 'squalid' Yorkshire house being retrained as police sniffer K-9s

Four dogs rescued from a 'squalid' derelict house are being retrained as police sniffer K-9s.

Springer Spaniels Bruce, Pablo, Lola, and Nellie were found alongside 82 dogs living on horrific conditions at a property in Tickhill, near Doncaster, in April earlier this year.

But now they are currently being trained up to work as sniffer dogs with Greater Manchester Police.

The pup's new roles are in collaboration with the RSPCA.

Rescued dog Bruce.

PC Wes Donnelly from the Tactical Dog Unit, said: "We're giving them the best life possible. These dogs have gone from being neglected to having a real purpose.

"Providing their training goes well, they'll soon be helping us detect drugs, cash and other items that support investigations".

The four sniffer hounds were found by the RSPCA and South Yorkshire Police Dog Legislation Officers alongside 74 Springer Spaniels, four other dogs, as well as two cats and a chicken.

When officers entered the home they were immediately taken aback by the smell, police said.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Working their way around the property the team were met with faeces, filth and round every corner and room, more dogs."

The dogs were then seized and they were taken into kennelling.

Five were then selected due to their strong personalities and potential to become sniffer dogs.

Unfortunately, one didn't meet the grade but was speedily rehomed and now gets to holiday in Wales.