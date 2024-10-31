Dogwalkers' concern over hunt moving kennels to new rural location

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood

Senior reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 07:04 BST
Controversial plans to relocate kennels used by Holderness Hunt to another rural location 11 miles away will be determined by councillors in the New Year.

There have been dozens of objections to the proposals - many from dogwalkers concerned about the "potential threat" involved in their pets encountering a pack of foxhounds.

Applicant Arnold Manor Farms is proposing to build a "modest, agricultural style building" to house the foxhounds near the village of Arnold as its lease at Etton is coming to an end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pack was established in the 19th century, and the hunt covers an area of about 40 miles from the North Sea inland and 50 miles from north to south.

An archive pic of Holderness Hunt preparing to leave Beverley Westwood on their annual Boxing day meet in 2014 by Tony Johnson, Yorkshire Post photographerplaceholder image
An archive pic of Holderness Hunt preparing to leave Beverley Westwood on their annual Boxing day meet in 2014 by Tony Johnson, Yorkshire Post photographer

The planning statement says: "The proposed development will provide a high quality, purpose-built home for the Old English foxhounds of the Holderness Hunt.

"The lease on the Hunt’s long term home at Etton will shortly be coming to an end and the Hunt wish to erect a purpose built, high welfare kennels for the hounds." It says the location was deliberately chosen to be in "a rural location away from any village or town" and a noise assessment "concludes there is no issue in terms of noise pollution". Amended plans, however, include an acoustic barrier.

Objectors, however, have expressed concern about noise and smell coming from the kennels over an open field and roads being fouled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One stated: "When the pack of dogs are exercising or on an actual hunt around Arnold this will undoubtedly cause issues with other dogs, pedestrians and indeed traffic."

Another added: "We have already endured repeated planning applications for the siting of more caravans, we are now in consultation regarding a solar farm on our doorstep and to complete the picture the local hunt want to place their hounds within the village, there will be more hounds than residents.

"This is total destruction of a small quiet hamlet for the benefit of the minority.”

Ward councillor and farmer John Holtby requested that the plans go to committee, citing reasons including building in the open countryside, noise pollution, disturbance and “potential illegal activity” caused by anti-hunt campaigners. East Riding Council said the application would be heard, at the earliest, at the January meeting of the eastern area planning sub committee.

Related topics:ArnoldNorth Sea
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice