Dogwalkers' concern over hunt moving kennels to new rural location

Controversial plans to relocate kennels used by Holderness Hunt to another rural location 11 miles away will be determined by councillors in the New Year.

There have been dozens of objections to the proposals - many from dogwalkers concerned about the "potential threat" involved in their pets encountering a pack of foxhounds.

Applicant Arnold Manor Farms is proposing to build a "modest, agricultural style building" to house the foxhounds near the village of Arnold as its lease at Etton is coming to an end.

The pack was established in the 19th century, and the hunt covers an area of about 40 miles from the North Sea inland and 50 miles from north to south.

The planning statement says: "The proposed development will provide a high quality, purpose-built home for the Old English foxhounds of the Holderness Hunt.

"The lease on the Hunt’s long term home at Etton will shortly be coming to an end and the Hunt wish to erect a purpose built, high welfare kennels for the hounds." It says the location was deliberately chosen to be in "a rural location away from any village or town" and a noise assessment "concludes there is no issue in terms of noise pollution". Amended plans, however, include an acoustic barrier.

Objectors, however, have expressed concern about noise and smell coming from the kennels over an open field and roads being fouled.

One stated: "When the pack of dogs are exercising or on an actual hunt around Arnold this will undoubtedly cause issues with other dogs, pedestrians and indeed traffic."

Another added: "We have already endured repeated planning applications for the siting of more caravans, we are now in consultation regarding a solar farm on our doorstep and to complete the picture the local hunt want to place their hounds within the village, there will be more hounds than residents.

"This is total destruction of a small quiet hamlet for the benefit of the minority.”