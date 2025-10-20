Domestic abuse and sexual violence helpline is busier than ever in Sheffield

Sheffield services to tackle domestic violence and sexual abuse have dealt with thousands of cases over the past year and a helpline service is the busiest it has ever been.

The annual report of Sheffield City Council’s Domestic and Sexual Abuse Commissioning Team (DACT) show that 11,563 calls were made to the Sheffield Domestic Abuse helpline in 2024/25.

The report also records that 1,215 high-risk cases of domestic abuse were discussed at Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conferences (MARACs). They bring together organisations including the police and child safeguarding teams to agree a safety plan to lessen the risk of harm or death.

Sheffield Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (SRASAC) had 576 referrals to its support service during 2024/25 and 348 active clients at the end of that period.

Sheffield City Council is accredited to the White Ribbon Campaign to end men's violence against women. Picture supplied by Sheffield City Council

The report was discussed by the council’s strategy and sources policy committee on Wednesday (October 15).

Katie Lewis of charity IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services) spoke about the services that the organisation supplies in Sheffield on behalf of the council. It has a £1.4m contract to run the domestic abuse helpline, one-to-one and group support sessions, training for professionals and admin and co-ordination for MARAC conferences.

It also receives £740,029 funding with Sheffield Women’s Aid to provide two refuges and other accommodation for those fleeing domestic abuse. Katie said there are 33 properties in use as well as the refuges and the plan is to increase that number to 40.

Det Supt Diane Johnson of South Yorkshire Police said: “Domestic abuse clearly remains a priority here in Sheffield. We’ve strengthened our approach through enhanced partnership working and improved information sharing.”

Supt Johnson said the police work with IDAS to try to ensure that early intervention takes place and safeguarding measures are implemented as swiftly as possible.

Wayne Grocott spoke about Cranstoun, a national charity which has received £58,000 in funding to deliver a behaviour change programme called Inspire to Change for perpetrators of domestic abuse.

It also runs South Yorkshire-wide programme, Level Up. This works with young people aged 11-15 who have displayed harmful behaviour. The city council contributes £25,000 funding, alongside the other three local councils and the South Yorkshire mayoral authority.

Council strategic commissioning manager for domestic and sexual abuse services Alison Higgins said: “The providers are fantastic. IDAS trains about 1,000 people a year and we always get fantastic reviews.”

She added that Cranstoun do a very difficult job working with perpetrators and a lot of effort goes into encouraging them to stick with the 24-week course. “It’s so impressive how they’re dealing with those people and keeping them engaged.”

The council is signed up to the White Ribbon Campaign to end violence against women. Alison said that to mark White Ribbon Day on November 25, nine or 10 city schools are going to showcase the positive work they are doing and inviting other schools to learn from their experiences.

Coun Angela Argenzio said a vigil takes place outside the town hall at 5.45pm on the first Thursday of each month. The names are read out of women who have been killed by domestic violence in the previous month.

*Anyone who needs advice and support with domestic abuse and sexual violence in Sheffield can find out about services online at https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/public-health/get-help-with-domestic-abuse.