A stunt bike rider has been rushed to hospital with “very serious injuries” after he crashed during a performance at Doncaster Balloon Festival.

Rider Jay Bentham was rushed to hospital following the crash at Town Fields in front of thousands of horrified spectators. Ambulances ferried the stricken biker away from the scene with security putting screens around the rider following the smash.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Stuntworld International said: “We would like to thank all of the events security, paramedics and emergency services as sadly during one of our shows, one of our main motor cross riders Jay Bentham had a very tragic and unfortunate accident and we wanted to give everyone an update on his current condition right now.

“He’s currently in hospital with very serious injuries which are being treated imminently and all of thoughts, prayers and love are currently sitting with Jay and all of his family right now.

“A thank you to all of the spectators for being so understanding and we will keep you updated on this situation but please be patient with the team as this is a difficult time for everybody.

Friend Ryan Swain added: “Here’s an update on my friend and colleague and a fantastic motor-cross stuntman Jay Bentham who was very sadly and tragically involved in a really serious accident during the show tonight.

“He’s got very serious injuries but is in the safest hands right now and he is being treated imminently. “Thank you to those who were patient with me tonight towards the end of the show after the accident. All my love, thoughts, prayers and well wishes are with Jay and his family and team mates right now.”

Police and paramedics were called to the event on Town Fields shortly after 8pm, eyewitnesses said.

One eyewitness said: “The final stunt show was cancelled due to the accident and people watched as the paramedics worked on the stunt rider. They blue lighted the stunt rider to hospital.”

Three ambulances are reported to have attended the incident with the rider understood to have been taken to nearby Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Video footage from the scene shows an ambulance driving across Town Field to the shock and upset of those watching.

The eyewitness added: “We couldn’t see exactly what happened as security came over and held sheets up around the incident. There was a solo biker laid on the ground. Other people around were saying the biker fell off mid air and landed on their shoulder and then said they hadn’t moved since.”

According to the Doncaster Balloon Festival programme for today, there were four stunt show performances planned, two from motorbike freestyler Jamie Squibb as well as stunts from Stuntworld International and Stunts International.