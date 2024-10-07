Doncaster carer wins Shining Star Award

A dedicated carer from Doncaster, South Yorkshire has won a prestigious award for her outstanding commitment to the care and support of vulnerable people in the community.

Sharron Drury, who works for HICA Homecare Doncaster, part of the HICA Group, a not-for-profit organisation that provides high-quality care and support services across Yorkshire, was awarded the Shining Star Award at HICA’s employee awards ceremony. The award, voted for by HICA management and staff, recognises individuals who go above and beyond in their roles, demonstrating exceptional dedication and passion.

Sharron was praised for her commitment to those she cares for and consistently delivering high-quality care with empathy and compassion. Her ability to support service users through challenging times, while maintaining a positive attitude, has made a significant impact on their wellbeing and quality of life.

She said: “I’m truly honoured to receive the Shining Star Award. It’s a privilege to care for our service users and be part of such a supportive team. Every day, I strive to make a difference in their lives, and this recognition means so much to me.”

Nikki Lea accepting Shining Star Award in absence of Sharron Drury

The Shining Star Award was part of a number of awards won by HICA employees including The Friends and Family Award, which acknowledges the contributions of HICA employees as voted by the friends and families of residents. This was presented to Julie McGlough, Health and Wellbeing Manager at The Grange at Buckshaw Retirement Village. Julie received multiple nominations, reflecting her profound impact on the community and her dedication to the health and wellbeing of the residents she supports.

The CEO’s Special Mention Award was given by Terry Peel, CEO of HICA Group, to Fairways in Grimsby, HICA's newest care home. Terry highlighted the team’s swift adoption of HICA’s core values and their innovative use of social media to promote their services.

Reflecting on the awards, Terry Peel, HICA’s CEO, said: “Our awards ceremony is a chance to celebrate the incredible dedication and spirit of the HICA team. Each of our award winners exemplifies the passion, empathy and talent that define our organisation. I am privileged to recognise their efforts and celebrate their contributions.”

The awards were presented at HICA’s annual afternoon ball, held at Willerby Mercure Hotel, where everyone dressed to impress in their ‘All Around the World’ themed costumes. Local singer Chris Johns provided the entertainment, which was organised by HICA Group’s SHINE committee. The committee manages The SHINE fund which is used to finance a range of activities, projects, and special events that directly benefit s residents and service users across HICA's various care homes and services.