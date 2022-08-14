Doncaster Lakeside incident: Man in his 20s dies while swimming in Yorkshire lake

A young man has died after getting into difficulties while swimming in a Yorkshire lake.

By Grace Newton
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 7:05 am
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 7:07 am

South Yorkshire Police said: "We are very sorry to report that following earlier information about an incident at Lakeside, Doncaster, a body has now been found.

"Emergency services responded to the lake at around 4.10pm today, after receiving calls that a man, aged in the 20s, had got in to difficulty in the water.

"No formal identification has yet taken place. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

Doncaster Lakeside

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed at the popular leisure spot, close to Doncaster Rovers' stadium and The Dome, and a full search of the water was conducted by police.

