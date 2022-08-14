Doncaster Lakeside incident: Man in his 20s dies while swimming in Yorkshire lake

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said: "We are very sorry to report that following earlier information about an incident at Lakeside, Doncaster, a body has now been found.

"Emergency services responded to the lake at around 4.10pm today, after receiving calls that a man, aged in the 20s, had got in to difficulty in the water.

"No formal identification has yet taken place. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

Doncaster Lakeside