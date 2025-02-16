Doncaster NHS nurse will be ‘housebound’ after thieves stole car as she lies sick in hospital

An NHS nurse recovering from cancer treatment had her house broken into and her car stolen by 'scumbag' thieves while she lay sick in hospital.

Beka Naylor, 29, was looking forward to regaining some of her freedom in two weeks, when she is due to be released from Sheffield's Northern General Hospital following a six-week stay.

On Tuesday, February 11, the ward nurse, from Doncaster, had her beloved Land Rover stolen from outside her home as she lay sick in hospital.

Beka said: "I hope they're thoroughly happy with themselves, because they've took that little bit of freedom I've got away.

Beka at work.

"I were looking forward to coming out of hospital and getting a little bit back to normality, but looks like I'll have to be housebound until I can get it sorted.

"I was looking forward to being a bit normal again and just nipping out to the shops, because I've relied on people for weeks now. I'm going to have to continue relying on people."

When she was just three years old, Beka suffered from a rare form of spinal cancer, sacrococcygeal teratoma, and had to go through four rounds of chemotherapy and 80 different surgeries.

Now, 11 years since her last surgery, Beka is back in hospital, with doctors saying some of her organs have degenerated.

Beka in hospital.

Unable to eat anything by mouth without vomiting, Beka has to be hooked up to a drip to receive all her nutrition, something she'll have to keep doing after she returns home.

Beka said: "I need a bigger car for my equipment, I'm hopefully only going to have to do it for the night, from 6pm to 6am - for 12 hours a day.

"It's TPN feeding machines. I am trying to start eating again, but this TPN is coming home, I'm wanting to rest my stomach and then hopefully it'll kick back in."

Now Beka faces potentially having to give up her career as a ward nurse as she will be unable to keep up.

Beka's car being stolen from outside her home in Doncaster.

She added: "I absolutely love ward nursing, running around and all the drama, but I think I'm going to have to get a sit-down job or try and look at a new career."

Beka praised nurses at the Northern General Hospital, who she said have been 'thorough, amazing, and compassionate'.

Friend Jody Lawton, 29, has set up a fundraiser for her friend to try to replace her stolen car.

Jody said: "I think they're disgusting, they're the lowest of the low, scumbags, to do something like that."

Friends since secondary school, Jody said nurse Beka has always been a caring person.

She added: "She's really positive no matter what's happening to her, she's still positive and she's still trying to help other people."