Yorkshire actor and comedian Donna Preston appears in the new Channel 4 show Scared of the Dark hosted by Danny Dyer.

Donna Preston is one of the celebrities appearing on the Channel 4 show Scared of the Dark alongside Paul Gascoigne, Scarlett Moffatt, Chris Eubank, Chris McCausland, Chloe Burrows, Nicola Adams and Max George. The show airs daily at 9pm on Channel 4 from Sunday, April 16 to Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Who is Donna Preston?

Donna, 36, is an actor, comedian and writer, well known for her appearances in Apocalypse Wow, Hey Tracey! and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Donna Preston. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

She was born in York where she attended Fulford School and York college and went on to train at Rose Bruford in London.

Donna has appeared in a number of films and TV shows including Set the Thames on Fire starring Noel Fielding, Grimsby starring Sacha Baron Cohen, The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson and Holmes and Watson starring Will Ferrel and John C. Reilly.

She has also voice starred in shows on the Discovery Channel, BBC, ITV, E4, Amazon and Channel 4 and has appeared in Coronation Street, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and had a lead role in Michael McIntyre’s Big Show executing pranks involving improvisation.

Donna also wrote and co-produced the show Fully Blown on BBC Three which aired in 2019 and was nominated for a Broadcast Digital Award 2020. She appeared in Hey Tracey on ITV2 alongside Joel Dommett as well as episodes of The Mash Report on BBC Two.

She appeared in episodes of BBC Three’s Famalam in 2020 and the feature film Loves Spell and in the same year she was shortlisted for the Funny Women Awards.

Donna appeared as herself on Sky One’s Dating NoFilter, CelebAbility and Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two. She was also nominated for two Channel 4 National Comedy Awards, for Outstanding Female Comedy Entertainment Performance and the Comedy Breakthrough Award.